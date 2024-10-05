Matt Heinecke Returns as CoSA Instrumental Music Chair; Students Set to Give Year’s First Performance

Coronado musician Matt Heinecke is back and excited to bring Coronado School of the Arts’ (CoSA) talented young artists on stage for their first concert of the year. The CoSA Instrumental Music Fall Recital is happening in the Black Box Theatre at 650 D Avenue on Tuesday, October 15 at 6pm.

The recital will feature a string quintet, jazz ensemble, woodwind trio, saxophone trio, and an all-new brass quintet. Several solo pianists will also be featured. For many of the students, it will be their first time performing in a small, intimate setting where they can really connect with their audience, according to Heinecke.

“Our focus is to provide students with real-life experiences as professional musicians, which makes these small ensembles such a great opportunity,” said Heinecke. “To get that experience in high school is invaluable.”

Heinecke, who has chaired the Instrumental Music Conservatory in the past, has a long relationship with many of the young artists and is happy to work with them again.

“I have taught many of these students since they were in middle school, some as early as 4th grade, and it is very special to see them level up and take on these new challenges,” said Heinecke. “I’m excited to back as CoSA’s music department director!”

Tickets range from $5-$10 and are available for purchase on EventBrite.

The CoSA Instrumental Music Conservatory emphasizes the study of classical and jazz music. Students receive intensive training in their chosen instruments in wind, percussion, brass, jazz and string. Students also study music theory, ear training, jazz theory and improvisation, electronic music skills, composition and orchestration.

Classes are also offered in music history and culture, music technology and the music business. Students play piano, drums, violin, viola, cello, saxophone, electric guitar, tuba, trombone or any other instrument they desire to learn. CoSA Instrumental Music students are passionate about their craft, and many go on to study music in college, or continue to perform as adults.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





