Dancers Evoke Activism for the Earth at “Mobilize,” CoSA Dance Collab with Emerald Keepers – May 17 & 18

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary Dance invites audiences to Mobilize, an engaging performance that combines the power of the arts with activism to promote social change. The show, a collaboration with Emerald Keepers, takes the stage May 17 and 18 at 7 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. Tickets are available here and at CoSASanDiego.com.

“This evening of dances is inspired by, concerned about, and aimed at protecting our most valuable resource, our planet,” said Gina Bolles Sorensen, CoSA Dance Director. “CoSA Dance is pleased to collaborate with Emerald Keepers, the only civic non-profit organization in the City of Coronado whose sole purpose is to address local needs related to environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

According to Cate Gregory, a dancer with CoSA, the performance embodies the idea of “artivism,” which blends the words of “art” and “activism.”

“Artivism is a common form used in dance as a way to bring attention to issues in our world through dance,” said Gregory. “We are doing this in CoSA by bringing attention to a variety of environmental issues ranging from climate change and plastic pollution to sustainable farming.”

The collaboration with Emerald Keepers allows the performers to expand the reach of the show, according to Abigail Pearson, a dancer with CoSA.

“By collaborating with Emerald Keepers, we will have greater and more effective outreach,” said Pearson. “Furthermore, this will provide our audience with access to statistics and other reality check-ins as we transport them into a more abstract and emotional mode of thought. Finally, with this collaboration, our audience will be able to take action toward defeating environmental challenges immediately after witnessing our performances, eliminating any intermediary steps.”

Sorensen says that one notable piece in the program is called “Landing Place,” which features the full-17 member CoSA Dance ensemble in an exploration of sustainable farming practices. The concert also celebrates CoSA Dance’s graduating seniors with five spotlight solos.

“It makes sense that the arts and activism go hand in hand, as a creative expression is often an effective means to cultivate awareness, generate conversation, and inspire change,” said Sorensen.

For more information about this not-to-be-missed evening of dance “artivism,” visit CoSASanDiego.com.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





