Saturday, December 14, 2024
GEM Award Nominations Closing Soon: Time is Running Out to Honor Preservation Champions

Coronado Historical Association
As Coronado welcomes the new year, the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is reminding the community that the nomination period for the prestigious Go the Extra Mile (GEM) Award will be closing on Friday, January 17. The GEM Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to preserving the architectural gems that define Coronado.

The GEM Award, initiated by the CHA over a decade ago, highlights the efforts of local home and business owners who choose restoration over replacement, ensuring that the town’s historic buildings stand as a testament to its rich history. The award not only honors these preservation champions but also serves as an inspiration for others to follow suit.

Nominations for the GEM Award are open until the deadline of January 17, 2024. If you know of a local hero who has gone the extra mile to protect a historic building, now is the time to submit your nomination. CHA encourages the community to share the stories of these unsung heroes and participate in the celebration of preservation.

The GEM Community Committee, responsible for carefully considering nominated properties, will unveil this year’s finalists in a series of articles in the coming weeks. These articles will provide a glimpse into the remarkable preservation efforts undertaken by individuals in the community. 

To submit a nomination or learn more about the GEM Award, visit coronadohistory.org or contact [email protected]. Together, the community ensures that Coronado’s architectural gems continue to shine brightly for generations to come.



