Historical Association to Host Midway Docent Speakers 

The Coronado Historical Association’s popular Wine & Lecture series continues Thursday, February 20 at 5:30 pm with a special presentation from two USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum docents.

US Navy veterans and long-time Midway docents Brian Butler and Steve Walker will present a dynamic visual journey titled The Midway Story. As the Midway comes off of its 20th-anniversary on the waterfront in 2024, the presentation will highlight the Midway’s 47 years as an active duty US Navy ship, as well as demonstrate how the museum earned the distinction of being one of San Diego’s pre-eminent tourist attractions.

First opened in 2004, the Midway has steadily grown its count of visitors as well as guest accolades. In 2024, Midway welcomed its 20 millionth guest. With more than 26,000 guest reviews, Midway ranked #1 among 751 Things To Do in San Diego last year, according to Trip Advisor, a national travel assistance platform. The Museum was also ranked the fourth most popular museum of any type nationally in 2024.

An even more primary reason for Midway’s acclaim is the patriotism, skill, and dedication of the more than 700 volunteers who donate more than 235,000 hours annually. Within the volunteers, the Docent team is considered the Midway’s “secret sauce” that makes the guest experience special. Many docents are US Navy veterans and their knowledge of how an aircraft carrier operates as well as their shared personal experiences are what guests say they remember and appreciate the most during their visit.

Late in 2024, the Midway kicked off an ambitious new project – Freedom Park at Burnham Navy Pier. The 10-acre park will be located adjacent to the museum and is scheduled to open in 2028. Freedom Park will be the largest veteran-themed park on the West Coast. Butler and Walker’s presentation will also give an update on this project.

The Coronado Historical Association has a long history of collaborating with the USS Midway Museum. Most recently, in 2023, the Midway hosted a satellite installation as part of CHA’s Open Doors: Vietnam POWs Fifty Years of Freedom exhibit. CHA is excited to again partner with the Midway by hosting two of their best docents for this exciting lecture to be held in CHA’s lecture hall. More information and tickets are available at coronadohistory.org, by stopping in at 1100 Orange, or calling 619-435-7242.





