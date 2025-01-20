Flying Marine One: A Captivating Kickoff to the Spring Wine & Lecture Series

The Coronado Historical Association hosted a memorable evening on January 16, 2025, as part of its highly anticipated Spring Wine & Lecture Series. Attendees gathered to hear from Colonel Jim Jamison, USMC (Ret.), a decorated Marine and Coronado resident, whose fascinating stories and historical insights left the audience inspired and entertained.

Col. Jamison shared thrilling tales from his illustrious military career, including his experiences as a Marine One Helicopter Command pilot, where he had the privilege of flying the President of the United States. His anecdotes offered a unique glimpse into high-stakes missions and the life of a pilot entrusted with such a prestigious role.

Col. Jamison, who recently celebrated 50 years as a Marine, reflected on his decades of service, including 35 years in uniform. Having flown over 4,330 hours in 11 different naval aircraft types across five squadrons, his stories of service and dedication were both awe-inspiring and deeply personal. His passion for preserving history was evident, resonating with all in attendance.

One of the evening’s highlights was Col. Jamison’s discussion of the new monument at Naval Base Coronado (NBC) honoring CDR Clyde E. Lassen, USN (Ret.), and his crew. This ambitious tribute features a meticulously restored SH-60F helicopter painted in a Medal of Honor scheme, symbolizing courage and dedication. The helicopter, envisioned as a “wingman” to VADM Stockdale’s A-4 Jet at the end of the Avenue of Heroes, is the result of a collaborative effort involving the USS Midway Museum, Naval Base Coronado, and the Naval Helicopter Association Historical Society.

In addition to the lecture, guests enjoyed fine wine, the company of fellow community members, and a deep sense of appreciation for Coronado’s rich history and the individuals who shape it.

The evening concluded with gratitude to CHA members and supporters who make programs like these possible, emphasizing the importance of preserving and sharing Coronado’s unique heritage.

The Spring Wine & Lecture Series continues on Thursday, February 20, 2025, with a presentation by US Navy veterans and Midway Museum docents Brian Butler and Steve Walker. They will guide attendees on a dynamic visual journey detailing how the USS Midway became the world’s most visited ship museum and share exciting updates on the upcoming “Freedom Park at Navy Pier.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to sip wine, connect with the community, and immerse yourself in Coronado’s remarkable history. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Visit CoronadoHistory.org or call 619-435-7242 to reserve your spot today.

Join us as we continue to celebrate history, honor heroes, and connect through shared stories.





