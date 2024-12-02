Monday, December 2, 2024
Community NewsHistory

GEM Award Nominations – Honoring Those Who Go The Extra Mile

1 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

The Coronado Historical Association is celebrating over a decade of honoring those who “Go the Extra Mile” in preserving Coronado’s historic buildings and accepting nominations for the GEM Award. Each year, the GEM Community Committee meticulously considers the historic homes and properties nominated by CHA membership. 

For the GEM Award, finalists must have successfully completed a restoration or renovation project that stays true to the historic character of the home. These projects must be finished by December 31, 2024, a testament to our community’s commitment to preserving our architectural treasures.

The GEM Committee of community members meticulously researches the history of each home and learns about restoration efforts before making their selections. This dedicated group ensures that every finalist truly exemplifies the spirit of the GEM Award, recognizing those who have gone above and beyond in preserving Coronado’s unique heritage.

We’re thrilled to announce that the CHA’s GEM Committee will be unveiling this year’s finalists in a series of articles in the new year. These stories will provide insight into the remarkable preservation efforts undertaken by these individuals. Stay tuned as we introduce the finalists and their incredible journeys. This year’s GEM Award Ceremony will be a moment when we gather to honor the winner, someone who has not only preserved a historic building but also our shared history.

We encourage you to participate in this exciting journey. If you haven’t already, there’s still time to submit your nominations for the GEM Award, but remember, the deadline is fast approaching.

To submit your nomination and learn more about the GEM Award, please visit coronadohistory.org. For any questions or inquiries, please feel free to contact us at [email protected].

CHA is honored to celebrate the preservation champions in our community. Together, we ensure that Coronado’s architectural gems shine brightly for generations to come.

LEARN MORE



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Holiday Traditions at the Hotel Del, CHA Presents Family-Friendly Lecture

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Nov. 21-27, 2024

Community News

Rotary Santa: 95-Year-Old Christmas Eve Tradition

Community News

Letters to Santa: North Pole Express Mailbox Open Dec. 2-16, 2024

Community News

Dive into Holiday Cheer with Spreckels Center Spirit Week!

Community News

More Than 2,100 People Weigh In on Impacts of Tijuana River Valley Sewage in Federal Survey

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Preserving Coronado’s Treasures: Nominations Open for the GEM Award

History

Dr. Sandee Bonura Discussed Latest Book at Coronado Historical Association Lecture

Community News

Coronado Historical Association’s Wine & Lecture: California’s Sugar King

Community News

Coronado Historical Association Announces Mrs. Pat Mearns as Honorary Chair for Fifth Annual Collections Luncheon

History

Skydiving Entrepreneur H. “Skippy” Smith and San Diego’s Pacific Parachute Company 

History

Coronado Historical Association Presents Special Lecture in Conjunction with World Design Capital

More Local News

Ronald Jones (1933-2024)

Obituaries

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant, Ethnic Studies

Education

Biden Includes $310 Million for Tijuana Sewage Crisis in Disaster Relief Package

News

Coronado Schools Lockdown after Threat of Violence

Crime

Utility Undergrounding is Coming to a Stretch of Silver Strand Highway

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Holiday Traditions at the Hotel Del, CHA Presents Family-Friendly Lecture