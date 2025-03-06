2025 GEM Awards Dinner: GEM Nominees

The Coronado Historical Association’s mission underscores the importance of preserving Coronado’s cherished history and exploring how past connections strengthen our community’s vitality and character. The Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Awards, initiated by CHA in 2013, are a vital component of this mission, emphasizing building renovations that honor Coronado’s rich past.

The 2025 GEM Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, at 5 pm in the Nautilus Room, and promises to be an evening of celebration and recognition. Attendees will enjoy a luau dinner while they hear from Coronado’s most ardent preservationists, Gerry MacCartee and Nancy Cobb. Referred to as the “Jewels in Coronado’s Crown,” Gerry and Nancy are known for their dynamic and entertaining storytelling style that celebrates the best of Coronado history.

The highlight of the night will be the presentation of the GEM Awards. Sponsored by Discover Coronado, the awards are the most prestigious local recognition of property owners who restore their homes rather than replace these structures. As anticipation builds for the 11th annual GEM Awards Ceremony, CHA will be highlighting this year’s nominees each week. This week’s nominees are 800 First Street and 1010 Olive Avenue.

800 First Street

When the current owners first saw the Craftsman house at 800 First Street, it was love at first sight. Dating back to 1905, the house was originally owned by jeweler Armand Jessop. The current owners wanted to keep the architectural integrity of the home’s façade intact and had the home dedicated as a historic resource by the City of Coronado. With the help of architect Kevin Rugee, they restored the exterior, keeping the home’s street-facing footprint as it was in 1940 (after Jessop had done an expansion) while adding a second story and an addition on the south side. They replaced the exterior shingles with matching wood ones and kept all the original windows, doors, and hardware. The concrete porch deck now has stone tiles that evoke the look of the concrete, and the front landscaping was kept as it was, with a lush, green lawn. “We were really conscious of putting things back the way they were,” the owner said. “It was perfect the way it was.”

1010 Olive Avenue

The house at 1010 Olive Avenue was built in 1931, one of numerous homes built by master architect Richard Requa in Coronado. It exemplifies Requa’s Southern California style, a melding of architectural influences from Spain, Northern Africa, the pueblos of the Southwest and colonial buildings of Mexico. The current homeowners fell in love with the home’s design and made repairs to the exterior stucco and ironwork. They added a fresh coat of paint in the traditional white color of Requa’s homes and studied the architect’s other homes on the island to get the trim color just right. On the inside, Craftsman details that were not original were removed and replaced with a more Spanish motif that included plenty of tilework to bring the exterior and interior look together. “In our eyes, it’s a real gem,” the owner said.

Come together with the Coronado Historical Association to honor these homeowners who have gone above and beyond to preserve Coronado’s architectural treasures. Together, we ensure that our island’s heritage shines brightly for generations to come.

