Coronado Recreation Jobs Open House: Serve the Community through Parks, Recreation, Aquatics, Youth and Senior Programs

The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department is excited to announce their upcoming Recreation Jobs Open House, offering an opportunity for individuals passionate about making a difference in their community to explore rewarding job opportunities. This event will highlight open positions in a variety of areas, including parks, beaches, aquatics, youth programs, senior programs, front desk and facilities operations.

Whether you’re seeking part-time work that allows you to make an impact in your community, looking for your first job, dreaming of an opportunity with flexible hours or wanting to find out more about what the Recreation and Golf Services Department does, this open house is the perfect chance to learn about available job openings, meet our team, learn about the City of Coronado benefits and find out how you can contribute to enhancing the quality of life in our community.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 2-5 pm

2-5 pm Location: John D. Spreckels Center

John D. Spreckels Center Questions: 619-522-7342

Why Work with Us?

Our department plays a vital role in the community, providing essential services and programs that promote healthy living, encourage active lifestyles, and build strong community connections. Each role directly contributes to making our parks, recreational facilities and community services accessible and welcoming to all ages and backgrounds.

Can’t make it to the open house, check out governmentjobs.com/careers/coronado





