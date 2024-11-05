Palette and Palate Debuts at the Coronado Ferry Landing, a Progressive Dinner to Benefit Coronado School of the Arts

Community members are invited to join Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) at the Coronado Ferry Landing for an evening of amazing art, mesmerizing music, fantastic food and delectable drinks. It’s the first annual Palette and Palate, a progressive dinner to benefit CoSA! It’s all happening on Thursday, November 14 from 5 to 8 pm.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased at this link.

The event, which is organized by the CoSA Foundation in conjunction with the City of Coronado and the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission, features drinks, appetizers, dinner and desserts from VomFASS, Spiro’s Gyros, Lil’ Piggies, Cold Stone Creamery and Coronado Coffee Company. Guests will enjoy everything from limoncello shooters and spanakopita to BBQ and ice cream.

“We’re so excited to partner with the Coronado Ferry Landing and some of its most popular dining spots to put on this festive and entertaining progressive dinner,” said Shane Schmeichel, Director of Special Projects for Coronado Unified School District. “With exciting food and beverage stops and music, art, and live performances around every corner, it’s sure to be a celebration to remember.”

Not only is it a fun way to connect with the Coronado arts community, the event will feature booths from local art vendors for some great pre-holiday shopping. It’s a true community collaboration. If you’re a vendor interested in participating, please email [email protected].

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





