Tuesday, November 5, 2024
EntertainmentDining

Palette and Palate Debuts at the Coronado Ferry Landing, a Progressive Dinner to Benefit Coronado School of the Arts

2 min.
CoSA
CoSA

Community members are invited to join Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) at the Coronado Ferry Landing for an evening of amazing art, mesmerizing music, fantastic food and delectable drinks. It’s the first annual Palette and Palate, a progressive dinner to benefit CoSA! It’s all happening on Thursday, November 14 from 5 to 8 pm.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased at this link.

The event, which is organized by the CoSA Foundation in conjunction with the City of Coronado and the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission, features drinks, appetizers, dinner and desserts from VomFASS, Spiro’s Gyros, Lil’ Piggies, Cold Stone Creamery and Coronado Coffee Company. Guests will enjoy everything from limoncello shooters and spanakopita to BBQ and ice cream.

“We’re so excited to partner with the Coronado Ferry Landing and some of its most popular dining spots to put on this festive and entertaining progressive dinner,” said Shane Schmeichel, Director of Special Projects for Coronado Unified School District. “With exciting food and beverage stops and music, art, and live performances around every corner, it’s sure to be a celebration to remember.”

Not only is it a fun way to connect with the Coronado arts community, the event will feature booths from local art vendors for some great pre-holiday shopping. It’s a true community collaboration. If you’re a vendor interested in participating, please email [email protected].

About CoSA
Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.
Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art.  CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.
Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CoSA
CoSAhttp://cosasandiego.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Film Festival 2024 Salute to Veterans

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2024 Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala Honorees

Entertainment

CoSA Student Lilia Spiegel Wins Award in Best Shorts Film Competition, Movie to Premiere at CIFF

Entertainment

Coronado Arts Academy Presents: “The Love Medley,” Screening at San Diego Film Week

Community News

Shore Duty to Host Comedy for a Cause, A Beyond the Teams Fundraiser, Nov. 21

Community News

2025 Art & Wine Festival Gets Funding From Discover Coronado

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado School of the Arts Students Perform in Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Education

CoSA Rolls out the Red Carpet for the Digital Arts Extravaganza – May 23

Entertainment

Dancers Evoke Activism for the Earth at “Mobilize,” CoSA Dance Collab with Emerald Keepers – May 17 & 18

Stage

CoSA’s “Pippin” Invites Audience on a Magical Carnival Ride of Mystery, Dance and Fun – Apr. 26-May 4

Education

CoSA Graphic Design and CHS Digital Photography Unveil “PhotoGraphics,” an Exciting New Exhibit at C3 Gallery

Education

Coronado Summer Art Intensives Returns with Courses in Dance, Visual Arts, Ceramics, Drama and 3D Digital Arts

More Local News

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

Sports

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

Military

IBWC Launches $600 Million Project to Curb Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

500 Residents Ask the EPA to Declare Polluted Tijuana River Valley a Superfund Site

News

CHS Girls Volleyball Wins League for First Time in Decade: Seeded First in CIF Playoffs

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Film Festival 2024 Salute to Veterans