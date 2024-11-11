Frozen Jr. Musical Set to Warm Hearts at the Coronado Performing Arts Center

Join Islander Youth Theatre, CoSA Foundation and Playground Players Productions for a magical evening of singing, dancing and winter fun as our talented young performers bring the beloved Disney story, Frozen Jr, to life. More than 50 student artists from TK to eighth grade will take their musical theatre talents to the stage on Thursday, November 14 and Friday, November 15 at 7pm.

Tickets are available for purchase at this link or at the door.

“Don’t miss the chance to experience the enchanting world of Frozen with our amazing cast,” said Stephanie Nurding, Production Manager. “It’s a family-friendly show and great for all ages. It’s the perfect first-time theatre experience for kids.”

The musical is produced by Laura Bueno, who has directed Islander Youth Theatre since 2016. Frozen Jr. marks the 13th musical she has brought to the stage in Coronado.

See you at the show!






