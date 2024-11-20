When Art and Wellness Collide: Original Artwork and Dance Choreographies Featured in CoSA Collaboration with Safe Harbo

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Dance and Visual Arts Conservatories are teaming up with Safe Harbor to explore wellness and the mind/body connection in two evenings of dance, live art and an exhibition. It’s all happening on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14 at 7 pm in the Coronado Performing Arts Center and lobby.
Tickets are for sale here or at CoSASanDiego.com.
“The evening will be a deeply moving, inspiring, and evocative collision of dance, art and catharsis,” said Gina Sorensen, CoSA Dance Conservatory Chair. “The production will feature performances of original dances by CoSA Dance and live art by CoSA Visual Art as well as an exhibit in the lobby.”
The event seeks to bring wellness strategies to life, as embodied by art and dance. It’s a project six months in the making. According to dance student Jeriah Valentin, humans often struggle with emotional entanglements like stress, grief, and mental disorders. These “knots” served as a jumping off point for the collaboration between CoSA Dance and Visual Arts. The artists then worked with Safe Harbor to engage in mindfulness strategies and art-making to unravel and untie these knots.
“In the dance production of Unravel, faculty and student choreographers explore themes such as Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Body Dysmorphia, ADHD, the importance of supportive relationships, self-talk, and more,” said Valentin. “One notable piece in the program is “Love and Armor” by CoSA Dance Director, Gina Bolles Sorensen. The piece features the full CoSA Dance ensemble and draws attention to parent-child relationships, specifically the urge a parent has to suit up their child in the armor they need to meet challenges of living in today’s world.”
Visual Arts students have taken a closer look at how they support themselves and maintain balance, while facing the challenges of daily living. There will be an exhibit of paintings on display in the lobby, where students illustrate how they personally incorporate positive mental health practices into their daily lives, according to Karrie Jackson, Visual Arts Chair.
“Join us and witness our dancers and artists as they process life’s challenges and celebrate personal growth,” said Valentin.
CoSA Dance and CoSA Visual Art are grateful to be partnering with Safe Harbor Coronado in this concert. Safe Harbor is a nonprofit organization committed to the mental health of our community and beyond. Safe Harbor provides comprehensive social, emotional, behavioral, and mental health programs to protect and empower youths and families.
For more information about Unravel and to purchase tickets, visit CoSASanDiego.com.