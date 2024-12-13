Try Zumba Gold for Free on January 7, 2025

Get ready to move and groove at the Zumba Gold Free Demo Class on January 7, 2025, from 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. at the John D. Spreckels Center.

This low-impact dance fitness class is perfect for anyone looking to stay active while having fun. Designed with your knees and joints in mind, Zumba Gold combines simple, enjoyable moves with great music to help you improve muscle tone, flexibility, and balance—all while sharing laughs and good vibes with new friends.

Dance to energizing Latin and world rhythms, plus popular hits from artists like ABBA and Michael Bublé. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a beginner, you can adjust the intensity to suit your needs.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the joy of Zumba Gold for free. Drop-in and monthly pricing is also available for future classes.

Start the new year with movement, music, and smiles—see you there!

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. We look forward to seeing you there!





