Avenue of Heroes: Gerald B. Blanton

Prepared by: Jim Callaway (friend)
Captain Gerald B. “Jerry” Blanton was born in Dallas in 1951, the third child of Sankey and Shirley Blanton. He graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, and attended the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating in 1973.
Ensign Blanton entered the Navy’s Nuclear Power Program and served two tours on USS Enterprise (CVN-65), a tour on USS Bainbridge (CGN-25), and earned a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1980.
In 1984, he transferred to the Navy’s Engineering Duty Officer community. His first assignments included serving as the maintenance officer for surface ships in Hawaii and completing two shipyard tours, where he served as a nuclear ship superintendent, assistant repair officer, Nuclear Repair Officer at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, and Nuclear Production Manager at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
In 1990, Commander Blanton transferred to the OPNAV staff at the Pentagon for two and a half years. He then received orders as the Production Resources Officer at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) in early 1993, where his department included several thousand personnel, including technicians, facilities management, crane maintenance, engineering operations, and administrative staff.
In mid-1995, Captain Blanton reported to North Island Naval Air Station as the Carrier Maintenance Officer for COMNAVAIRPAC. In late 1996, he co-founded Carrier Team One (CT1), a grassroots initiative aimed at improving carrier maintenance execution. He served as the CT1 Executive Steering Committee chairman from its first meeting in February 1997 until his retirement from the Navy in July 1998. Blanton’s awards include the Legion of Merit and three Meritorious Service Medals.
After retiring, Jerry worked as a senior manager for defense contractors, providing technical and engineering support for naval ship maintenance and modernization. He also consulted for CT1 for over a decade — an initiative that remains active today.
Jerry and his wife, Janice, married in 1977 and have two children, Jennifer and Chris, both graduates of Coronado High School. In 2006, Jerry earned a doctorate from the University of San Diego. Janice, Jennifer, and Jerry live in San Diego, while Chris lives in Coronado.