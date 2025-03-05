Coronado Native Serves aboard Navy Aircraft Carrier in San Diego

Seaman Apprentice Sebastiano Abbot, a Coronado High School class of 2023 graduate, is currently serving aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier operating out of San Diego.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those Abbot found in Coronado.

“Growing up, I learned to always have a smile on my face,” Abbot said. “A smile can go a long way. It shows people that you’re approachable and easy to talk to. Another big thing was to be respectful and listen to what people say to you. If you’re told to do something, do it and don’t complain.”

Abbot joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Abbot serves as an intelligence specialist.

“I knew college wasn’t going to be for me and my dad was in the Navy,” Abbot said. “I thought I would join and explore the world.”

Abbot has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments and have unique experiences during their military service.

“Getting flown out on this deployment we just had was definitely an experience to remember,” Abbot said. “It was very cool to get flown to Bahrain and then onto the ship. It was something different. I’d never been to Bahrain and got to explore a little bit. I’d never been flown onto the ship before, and it was a cool experience.”

Abbot serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means I’m able to protect the ones I love and see the world,” Abbot said.

Abbot is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my dad, Bryan, for all the tips and examples he gave me on what to expect in the Navy and on the ship,” Abbot added. “He told me to just enjoy my experience. I also want to thank my friend, Dean, for helping me choose the rate I’m in. He’s also in the Navy and always pushes me to be a better person. Without him, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Abbot offered advice for those considering a future in the Navy.“If you’re thinking about joining, join,” Abbot said.

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and combat capability of its air wing.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

By Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach






