Saturday, March 8, 2025
Military

Avenue of Heroes: Rocky Spane II

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Prepared by: Kathleen Spane (wife)

Rocky Spane is a distinguished naval aviator and senior pilot in the California Air National Guard. A 1985 graduate of Coronado High School, he was a standout athlete and one of the founders of Coronado Islander Lacrosse. He went on to play lacrosse at the University of San Diego.

As a Navy child, Rocky moved seven times before settling in Coronado, where he worked at Sea ‘N Air Golf Course and the Brigantine restaurant during his teenage years. He joined USD’s NROTC program, graduating in 1990 with a degree in business economics and a minor in physics, and was commissioned as an ensign. He later earned an MBA.

Over his 23-year career in the Navy and California Air National Guard, Rocky flew 12 different aircraft, including the F/A-18C/D, F/A-18E/F, C-130E, C-130J, and military experimental aircraft. Winged by his father, Rocky began his career with orders to VMFAT-101, flying the F/A-18, before transferring to VFA-151, where he flew combat missions in Iraq during Operation Southern Watch. After his WESTPAC deployment, he was selected for TOPGUN. He later joined VX-9, serving as a test pilot for the F/A-18 and F-35, and led initial operational evaluations of the Super Hornet.

In 2000, Rocky left the Navy and joined United Airlines. After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, he returned to military service with the California Air National Guard’s “Hollywood Guard.” He flew combat missions in C-130E/J aircraft, supporting operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, and served as commander of the 38th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. Following his Middle East deployments, Rocky flew C-130s for firefighting missions and served as commander of the Homeland Security group, flying C-130s in support of federal and local agencies.

Rocky retired from active duty in 2012. In the private sector, he worked as the F-35 country manager for Japan and Israel, founded a real estate investment company, and now flies 777s for United Airlines.

Rocky and his wife, Kathleen, married at NAS North Island in 1995. They returned to Coronado in 2017 to raise their son, Robby, now a senior at Coronado High School. Kathleen is a teacher at Village Elementary and they are active in the Coronado community.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth  Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.
In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.
That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Coronado Native Serves aboard Navy Aircraft Carrier in San Diego

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert J. Spane

Military

USS Theodore Roosevelt DAPA Event with Coronado Police Department

Military

Avenue of Heroes: James F. Saxton

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Jacob J. Rosales

Military

DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD Kicks Off Month-Long National Nutrition Month Celebration

Obituaries

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

People

Coronado Soroptimist Club Invites the Community to Event Honoring Girl Scouts Completing Gold Awards

Community News

Zero Emission Ferries Coming to San Diego-Coronado Route on San Diego Bay

Education

Coronado Democratic Club Announces 2025 CHS $500 Scholarship

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert J. Spane

More Local News

Coronado Will Consider Turf Reduction at Golf Course to Reduce Water Use

City of Coronado

Rep. Peters Introduces Bill Allowing IBWC to Accept Funding from Outside Entities

News

Coronado Unified School District Launches Lawsuit Against Sewage Plant Operators

Community News

CHS Girls’ Basketball: On the Season, Three Earn All-Central Honors

Sports

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado FOCUS Volunteers Find Fulfillment Through Service