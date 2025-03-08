Avenue of Heroes: Rocky Spane II

Prepared by: Kathleen Spane (wife)

Rocky Spane is a distinguished naval aviator and senior pilot in the California Air National Guard. A 1985 graduate of Coronado High School, he was a standout athlete and one of the founders of Coronado Islander Lacrosse. He went on to play lacrosse at the University of San Diego.

As a Navy child, Rocky moved seven times before settling in Coronado, where he worked at Sea ‘N Air Golf Course and the Brigantine restaurant during his teenage years. He joined USD’s NROTC program, graduating in 1990 with a degree in business economics and a minor in physics, and was commissioned as an ensign. He later earned an MBA.

Over his 23-year career in the Navy and California Air National Guard, Rocky flew 12 different aircraft, including the F/A-18C/D, F/A-18E/F, C-130E, C-130J, and military experimental aircraft. Winged by his father, Rocky began his career with orders to VMFAT-101, flying the F/A-18, before transferring to VFA-151, where he flew combat missions in Iraq during Operation Southern Watch. After his WESTPAC deployment, he was selected for TOPGUN. He later joined VX-9, serving as a test pilot for the F/A-18 and F-35, and led initial operational evaluations of the Super Hornet.

In 2000, Rocky left the Navy and joined United Airlines. After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, he returned to military service with the California Air National Guard’s “Hollywood Guard.” He flew combat missions in C-130E/J aircraft, supporting operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, and served as commander of the 38th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. Following his Middle East deployments, Rocky flew C-130s for firefighting missions and served as commander of the Homeland Security group, flying C-130s in support of federal and local agencies.

Rocky retired from active duty in 2012. In the private sector, he worked as the F-35 country manager for Japan and Israel, founded a real estate investment company, and now flies 777s for United Airlines.

Rocky and his wife, Kathleen, married at NAS North Island in 1995. They returned to Coronado in 2017 to raise their son, Robby, now a senior at Coronado High School. Kathleen is a teacher at Village Elementary and they are active in the Coronado community.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





