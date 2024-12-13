Travelers’ French: A Journey Begins January 7

Get ready to embark on your next adventure with confidence. Starting January 7, through January 28, join us every Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the John D. Spreckels Center for Travelers’ French, a practical language class designed for aspiring globetrotters.

This engaging course focuses on essential phrases and vocabulary to help you navigate real-life travel situations in French. From dining out to shopping and beyond, you’ll gain the tools needed to make your travels more enjoyable and stress-free.

Build your confidence in a fun, supportive environment and get ready to make meaningful connections during your next French-speaking adventure.

Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited. The price for the month is $60 for residents and $70 for nonresidents. For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. We look forward to seeing you there!





