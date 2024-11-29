Friday, November 29, 2024
EntertainmentStage

“Unravel” – Fall Dance Performance & Visual Arts Collaboration on Mental Health

3 min.
Safe Harbor
Safe Harbor

By Morgan Maske, CHS junior and Safe Harbor Coronado Intern

Mental health has long been a stigmatized topic, and often wildly misunderstood. It is nearly impossible to convey those private emotions, rational or irrational, that flood through the mind in a constant, steady stream of consciousness that never seems to cease. But, through art, it becomes easier to express those feelings without speaking directly to someone. Through any medium, communication between creator and audience is possible in an often-therapeutic way. For artists, their work can involve self-reflection and healing, while the audience can gain empathy and understanding, leading to conversations about mental health without fear of judgement. The vulnerability that can be expressed in art, leading to a growth of understanding between people, is the reason the upcoming Coronado School of the Arts production is so special.

Safe Harbor Coronado, a local nonprofit dedicated to encouraging mental wellness in youth and families, teamed up with the talented artists in CoSA to create Unravel, a masterpiece of a show that combines the movement of the Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary dance with on-stage live art by the Conservatory of Visual Arts to create a visually stunning, vibrant, and emotional work that communicates the heart and hardships behind various mental afflictions.

Photo by CHS junior and Safe Harbor Coronado intern Savannah McCauley

Expressing these big emotions through art has been challenging for artists as well as offering feelings of liberation. “I feel like since each dance has its own topic on mental health, it kind of helps us all explore or figure out what we’re going through and how to express that through art in a very accessible way. It’s a special show,” said Eleanor McLellan, a junior in CoSA Dance who based her dance on eating disorders, which is a personal topic for her. Eleanor’s classmates have also used personal experiences with mental health to create deeply important pieces that capture feelings that are hard to give voice to.

“My motto is ‘the opposite of depression is expression,’” said Michael Tanori, offering his insight into the performance. “As a therapist [at Safe Harbor], I have seen firsthand how crucial it is for individuals to have healthy outlets for self-expression.”

Photo by CHS junior and Safe Harbor Coronado intern Savannah McCauley

The dancers aren’t the only ones engaging in this creation. Members of the Visual Arts Conservatory have also been working on the show and will be doing live drawings on stage while the dances are going on. “[The show has] a theme of mental health and mindfulness, and how it manifests in different ways,” said River Wadleigh of CoSA Visual Arts. “It’s about mental health, and it’s also about nutrition and healthy relationships, because mental health is such a big topic and can be applied in so many different ways.”

Though dance and visual art are very different mediums, the artists have been collaborating to make the combinations seamless. This variety in medium also speaks to the importance of different forms of art. “The avenues for expression are as unique as the individuals themselves,” said Michael. “For some, it’s through movement like dance and yoga, while others might find their voice in singing, drawing, or painting. Even seemingly small choices like changing personal styles or creating nail art can be powerful forms of self-expression. These approaches create a safe and nonverbal way for individuals to explore and resolve inner conflicts while building resilience.”

Photo by CHS junior and Safe Harbor Coronado intern Savannah McCauley

Safe Harbor has taken strides to ensure the artists are supported and prepared to handle the sensitive topics explored in the show. The organization has provided mental health discussions, coping skills workshops, and self-care packages to promote well-being among the performers. Additionally, Safe Harbor will present a brief intermission talk at each show, focusing on youth mental health and helping to destigmatize mental health struggles.

“The goals of Unravel center on fostering awareness, healing, and connection through meaningful dialog and creativity, which aligns seamlessly with the goals of Safe Harbor, which are to provide comprehensive social, behavioral, emotional, and mental health programs,” Michael continued. “Both Safe Harbor and Unravel share a commitment to mental health, emphasizing the importance of addressing challenges in ways that encourage self-expression, personal growth, and emotional well-being. By promoting creative outlets, both organizations recognize that healthy self-expression can be transformative, allowing individuals to build stronger connections with themselves and others.”

Unravel will be performed on December 13 and 14 at 7 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale online and at the door.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Safe Harbor
Safe Harborhttps://safeharborcoronado.org/
Safe Harbor Coronado, founded in 1998, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has helped thousands of youth and families in our community prevent or overcome challenges such as: Self Esteem, Bullying, Divorce, Social Connection, Drug Use, Suicide, Grief and Loss, Communication Barriers, Mental Illness, Behavior Difficulties, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Ride the Lights: Family-Friendly Neighborhood Holiday Bike Ride

Stage

“Another Day in Paradise” – At Coronado Playhouse, In Partnership with Blindspot Collective

Entertainment

When Art and Wellness Collide: Original Artwork and Dance Choreographies Featured in CoSA Collaboration with Safe Harbor

Community News

Lamb’s Players Theatre – Making Way For the Next Generation

Stage

Frozen Jr. Musical Set to Warm Hearts at the Coronado Performing Arts Center

Dining

Culinary Cinema Films Just A Few of the Highlights of CIFF

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Workshop: Open Hearts – Open Minds, Support LGBTQIA+ – June 5

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Event: Helping Youth Build Healthy Relationships – May 4 & 11

Community News

Talking to Your Kids about School Shootings

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Presents “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety”

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Presents: Talking to Your Kids About Drugs

Community News

The Mental Wellness Movement is Real and Local – How You Can Support Coronado’s Youth & Families

More Local News

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant, Ethnic Studies

Education

Biden Includes $310 Million for Tijuana Sewage Crisis in Disaster Relief Package

News

Coronado Schools Lockdown after Threat of Violence

Crime

Utility Undergrounding is Coming to a Stretch of Silver Strand Highway

News

CUSD Teachers Settle for 4% Pay Increase after Nine Months of Negotiations; District Budget Shortfall Now Looms at $3.8 Million

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Dive into Holiday Cheer with Spreckels Center Spirit Week!