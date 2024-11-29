“Unravel” – Fall Dance Performance & Visual Arts Collaboration on Mental Health

By Morgan Maske, CHS junior and Safe Harbor Coronado Intern

Mental health has long been a stigmatized topic, and often wildly misunderstood. It is nearly impossible to convey those private emotions, rational or irrational, that flood through the mind in a constant, steady stream of consciousness that never seems to cease. But, through art, it becomes easier to express those feelings without speaking directly to someone. Through any medium, communication between creator and audience is possible in an often-therapeutic way. For artists, their work can involve self-reflection and healing, while the audience can gain empathy and understanding, leading to conversations about mental health without fear of judgement. The vulnerability that can be expressed in art, leading to a growth of understanding between people, is the reason the upcoming Coronado School of the Arts production is so special.

Safe Harbor Coronado, a local nonprofit dedicated to encouraging mental wellness in youth and families, teamed up with the talented artists in CoSA to create Unravel, a masterpiece of a show that combines the movement of the Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary dance with on-stage live art by the Conservatory of Visual Arts to create a visually stunning, vibrant, and emotional work that communicates the heart and hardships behind various mental afflictions.

Expressing these big emotions through art has been challenging for artists as well as offering feelings of liberation. “I feel like since each dance has its own topic on mental health, it kind of helps us all explore or figure out what we’re going through and how to express that through art in a very accessible way. It’s a special show,” said Eleanor McLellan, a junior in CoSA Dance who based her dance on eating disorders, which is a personal topic for her. Eleanor’s classmates have also used personal experiences with mental health to create deeply important pieces that capture feelings that are hard to give voice to.

“My motto is ‘the opposite of depression is expression,’” said Michael Tanori, offering his insight into the performance. “As a therapist [at Safe Harbor], I have seen firsthand how crucial it is for individuals to have healthy outlets for self-expression.”

The dancers aren’t the only ones engaging in this creation. Members of the Visual Arts Conservatory have also been working on the show and will be doing live drawings on stage while the dances are going on. “[The show has] a theme of mental health and mindfulness, and how it manifests in different ways,” said River Wadleigh of CoSA Visual Arts. “It’s about mental health, and it’s also about nutrition and healthy relationships, because mental health is such a big topic and can be applied in so many different ways.”

Though dance and visual art are very different mediums, the artists have been collaborating to make the combinations seamless. This variety in medium also speaks to the importance of different forms of art. “The avenues for expression are as unique as the individuals themselves,” said Michael. “For some, it’s through movement like dance and yoga, while others might find their voice in singing, drawing, or painting. Even seemingly small choices like changing personal styles or creating nail art can be powerful forms of self-expression. These approaches create a safe and nonverbal way for individuals to explore and resolve inner conflicts while building resilience.”

Safe Harbor has taken strides to ensure the artists are supported and prepared to handle the sensitive topics explored in the show. The organization has provided mental health discussions, coping skills workshops, and self-care packages to promote well-being among the performers. Additionally, Safe Harbor will present a brief intermission talk at each show, focusing on youth mental health and helping to destigmatize mental health struggles.

“The goals of Unravel center on fostering awareness, healing, and connection through meaningful dialog and creativity, which aligns seamlessly with the goals of Safe Harbor, which are to provide comprehensive social, behavioral, emotional, and mental health programs,” Michael continued. “Both Safe Harbor and Unravel share a commitment to mental health, emphasizing the importance of addressing challenges in ways that encourage self-expression, personal growth, and emotional well-being. By promoting creative outlets, both organizations recognize that healthy self-expression can be transformative, allowing individuals to build stronger connections with themselves and others.”

Unravel will be performed on December 13 and 14 at 7 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale online and at the door.





