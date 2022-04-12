Safe Harbor Coronado Presents “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety”

In partnership with the Coronado Island Film Festival, Safe Harbor Coronado is hosting a screening of the IndieFlix Film, Angst, on April 25th at 6:30 pm at the Coronado High School Theater. Following the screening, stay for a multidisciplinary panel discussion with professionals in the field who will answer questions and speak about their experiences in treating those with anxiety. For more information and ticket purchase go here.

Angst removes the stigma and opens up the conversation around anxiety, helping people understand and manage their symptoms, and when to reach out for help. Most importantly, it shows people that they are not alone, and that anxiety is 100% treatable. For many, watching Angst has been a catalyst for changing their lives for the better.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SafeHarborCoronado.org. Safe Harbor Coronado provides low-cost counseling, youth and parenting programs, and community education.

Go to SafeHarborCoronado.org, call our offices at 619-522-6884, sign up for the parenting e-newsletter, and follow us on social media @SafeHarborCoronado to make sure you never miss a Safe Harbor event.





