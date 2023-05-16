Safe Harbor Coronado Workshop: Open Hearts – Open Minds, Support LGBTQIA+ – June 5

Safe Harbor Coronado is presenting a free workshop, Open Hearts – Open Minds, with Holly Reese, the Director of Advocacy and Training at the LGBTQIA+ Center for Southern Nevada. The event is open to the public, registration is not required, but appreciated for planning. The workshop will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 pm in the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room.

The workshop will be a welcome space to:

learn inclusive language and culture

learn how to be a valuable ally

get answers to all of your questions

Registration is appreciated

