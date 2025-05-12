Second Annual Catch the Wellness Wave, Mental Health & Wellness Fair

To celebrate May Mental Wellness Month, Safe Harbor Coronado is hosting its second annual Mental Health & Wellness Fair, a free, half-day event open to the entire community. Catch the Wellness Wave will be held on Thursday, May 22 from 3 to 6 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center. The event is for all ages, with a plethora of mindfulness activities, educational opportunities, and presentations.

The goals of the event:

Help our community to be stronger, healthier, and prepared to better access a multitude of ways to feel their best.

Share resources, strategies, classes, and information that helps improve mental and physical health.

Provide a springboard to help improve mental health through awareness, prevention, and intervention in May and beyond.

and beyond. Encourage the community to connect and come together around all aspects of health which directly impacts mental health.






