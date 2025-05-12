Monday, May 12, 2025
Community News

Second Annual Catch the Wellness Wave, Mental Health & Wellness Fair

Less than 1 min.
Safe Harbor
Safe Harbor

To celebrate May Mental Wellness Month, Safe Harbor Coronado is hosting its second annual Mental Health & Wellness Fair, a free, half-day event open to the entire community. Catch the Wellness Wave will be held on Thursday, May 22 from 3 to 6 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center. The event is for all ages, with a plethora of mindfulness activities, educational opportunities, and presentations.

The goals of the event:

  • Help our community to be stronger, healthier, and prepared to better access a multitude of ways to feel their best.
  • Share resources, strategies, classes, and information that helps improve mental and physical health.
  • Provide a springboard to help improve mental health through awareness, prevention, and intervention in May and beyond.
  • Encourage the community to connect and come together around all aspects of health which directly impacts mental health.



Safe Harbor
Safe Harborhttps://safeharborcoronado.org/
Safe Harbor Coronado, founded in 1998, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has helped thousands of youth and families in our community prevent or overcome challenges such as: Self Esteem, Bullying, Divorce, Social Connection, Drug Use, Suicide, Grief and Loss, Communication Barriers, Mental Illness, Behavior Difficulties, and more.

