Second Annual Catch the Wellness Wave, Mental Health & Wellness Fair

To celebrate May Mental Wellness Month, Safe Harbor Coronado is hosting its second annual Mental Health & Wellness Fair, a free, half-day event open to the entire community. Catch the Wellness Wave will be held on Thursday, May 22 from 3 to 6 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center. The event is for all ages, with a plethora of mindfulness activities, educational opportunities, and presentations.
The goals of the event:
- Help our community to be stronger, healthier, and prepared to better access a multitude of ways to feel their best.
- Share resources, strategies, classes, and information that helps improve mental and physical health.
- Provide a springboard to help improve mental health through awareness, prevention, and intervention in May and beyond.
- Encourage the community to connect and come together around all aspects of health which directly impacts mental health.