Monday, May 1, 2023
Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Event: Helping Youth Build Healthy Relationships – May 4 & 11

Coinciding with May Mental Wellness Month, on May 4 and May 11, 2023 from 6 to 7 pm, Safe Harbor Coronado Clinician Michael Tanori will facilitate parent discussions to dig deeper into topics such as:

  • Setting and maintaining healthy boundaries

  • Modeling strategies at home

  • Conflict resolution strategies

  • Recognizing signs of unhealthy relationships

The event will be held at the Coronado Public Library Ruby Room. Guests are welcome to participate in either or both discussions.

Click Here to Register for this free event
Registration is suggested, but not required

 



