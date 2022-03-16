Safe Harbor Coronado Presents: Talking to Your Kids About Drugs

Safe Harbor Coronado is hosting a free community workshop on March 21st, at 6:30 pm, in Granzer Hall at Coronado Middle School. Geared toward 6th grade parents but open to all parents, grandparents, and caregivers. The annual Drug Store Program will be held the following day. Topics to be covered:

Communication without breaking or losing trust Age-appropriate risk-taking Myth vs. Reality Warning signs of drug misuses



You can register for this free workshop at https://safeharborcoronado.org/upcoming-workshops/p/talking-to-your-kids-about-drugs. Safe Harbor Coronado provides low-cost counseling, youth & parenting programs, and community education. For more information go to SafeHarborCoronado.org, sign up for the parenting e-newsletter, and follow on social media @SafeHarborCoronado to make sure you never miss a Safe Harbor event.





