Wednesday, March 16, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Safe Harbor Coronado Presents: Talking to Your Kids About Drugs

By Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Coronado is hosting a free community workshop on March 21st, at 6:30 pm, in Granzer Hall at Coronado Middle School. Geared toward 6th grade parents but open to all parents, grandparents, and caregivers. The annual Drug Store Program will be held the following day. Topics to be covered:

    • Communication without breaking or losing trust
    • Age-appropriate risk-taking
    • Myth vs. Reality
    • Warning signs of drug misuses

You can register for this free workshop at https://safeharborcoronado.org/upcoming-workshops/p/talking-to-your-kids-about-drugs. Safe Harbor Coronado provides low-cost counseling, youth & parenting programs, and community education. For more information go to SafeHarborCoronado.org, sign up for the parenting e-newsletter, and follow on social media @SafeHarborCoronado to make sure you never miss a Safe Harbor event.

 

 

 

 

 

 



Safe Harbor

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.