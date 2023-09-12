Safe Harbor Coronado Seeks Executive Director

Safe Harbor Coronado is excited to recruit an Executive Director to lead our growing organization as we focus on mental wellness in Coronado’s youth and their families. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the ideal candidate will provide leadership and enthusiasm to fundraise and grow the donor base, while working with the Program Director to expand community-based services. The Executive Director will create a positive work environment that encourages communication and teamwork among staff, volunteers, and the Board of Directors. The Executive Director will also work closely with key stakeholders including the City of Coronado, Community partners, local schools, and San Diego County.

The Executive Director is a pivotal role within Safe Harbor Coronado, responsible for driving the organization’s vision, objectives, and public presence. The incumbent will oversee all operations, cultivate vital relationships, lead fundraising initiatives, and ensure strategic alignment with the organization’s mission and goals. The key traits and skills the Executive Director will embody are:

A Passionate, Dynamic Leader – A dynamic leadership style that inspires and motivates staff, volunteers, and stakeholders to actively engage and contribute.

– A dynamic leadership style that inspires and motivates staff, volunteers, and stakeholders to actively engage and contribute. Charismatic and Energetic – Charisma that captivates attention and fosters strong connections with diverse stakeholders, including donors, partners, and beneficiaries.

– Charisma that captivates attention and fosters strong connections with diverse stakeholders, including donors, partners, and beneficiaries. Self-starter – Identifies needs and prioritizes duties with results.

– Identifies needs and prioritizes duties with results. Strategic thinker – The ability to anticipate opportunities and challenges and develop proactive strategies for long-term success.

– The ability to anticipate opportunities and challenges and develop proactive strategies for long-term success. Ability to multi-task – Skill in effectively managing multiple tasks, priorities, and projects simultaneously.

– Skill in effectively managing multiple tasks, priorities, and projects simultaneously. Ability to speak publicly – Strong public speaking and communication skills to convey the organization’s mission, values, and impact effectively.

– Strong public speaking and communication skills to convey the organization’s mission, values, and impact effectively. Solicits Donations – Proven expertise in leading successful fundraising campaigns and initiatives.

– Proven expertise in leading successful fundraising campaigns and initiatives. Goal-oriented – A results-driven mindset focused on achieving measurable outcomes and advancing the organization’s objectives.

– A results-driven mindset focused on achieving measurable outcomes and advancing the organization’s objectives. Assess and manage budgets – Ability to make informed financial decisions that optimize resource allocation and align with organizational priorities.

Role and Responsibilities:

Fundraising and Relationship Building (Approx. 40%):

Develop and execute a comprehensive annual fundraising plan aligned with the organization’s strategic direction.

Cultivate and nurture relationships with key stakeholders in Coronado and San Diego to garner support for the organization’s mission, programs, and resources.

Public Relations/Marketing (Approx. 20%):

Serve as the primary point of contact for external interactions, including engagement with the City of Coronado, community members, schools, and the County.

Promote the organization as a visionary and influential force in youth mental health within Coronado.

Design and implement communication strategies in line with the organization’s strategic plan, ensuring consistent branding across various platforms. ● Oversee marketing efforts to effectively showcase the organization’s programs and services.

Business Operations/Strategy (Approx. 20%):

Implement nonprofit best practices to optimize operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Manage fiscal operations, including budget creation, financial monitoring, and reporting to the board on budgetary deviations.

Supervise the Program Director, ensuring program alignment with the organization’s mission, appropriate staffing, and establishment of performance metrics.

Mission Focus and Board Coordination (Approx. 10%):

Collaborate with the board to articulate and periodically update the organization’s mission and implement it through an approved multi-year Strategic Plan. ● Partner with the board to identify metrics for evaluating organizational and executive performance, aligned with this job description and the Strategic Plan. ● Provide concise and informative reports to facilitate board oversight and engagement in monitoring the organization’s mission and operations. ● Work with the board to enhance board procedures and maintain effective documentation discipline.

Staff Management/Program Oversight (Approx. 10%):

Recruit, train, and supervise staff members to fulfill key roles within the organization.

Foster a collaborative work environment that empowers staff to actively engage and contribute.

Create opportunities for professional growth and development to ensure a capable and sustainable team.

Implement human resource procedures, including setting annual goals and conducting performance evaluations.

Job Qualifications:

Management experience, preferably within the nonprofit sector. ● Proven track record of successful fundraising, event planning, and relationship-building.

Strong communication and public speaking skills.

Experience in overseeing fiscal operations, budgeting, and program management.

Bachelor’s degree in a related field (Master’s preferred).

Demonstrated commitment to mental wellness advocacy.

Ability to work in Coronado.

Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

Desired Qualifications:

Understanding of requirements for practicing therapists in mental health

Knowledge of DonorPerfect Software

Knowledgeable of the demographics of Coronado and the impact on fundraising strategies

Knowledgeable/Connections within San Diego County which would benefit the strategic goals of Safe Harbor Coronado

Knowledge of City Government as it relates to grants issued to non-profits within Coronado

Knowledgeable of HIPPA laws

Connections within CUSD schools and school board

Connections within City Police and Fire Dept

Strong connections with other non-profits that could benefit Safe Harbor

Application Process:

To apply, please submit your resume, a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and alignment with our organization’s mission, and contact information. Applications should be emailed to [email protected] with the subject line “Executive Director Application – [Your Name].”

Safe Harbor Coronado is an equal-opportunity employer.

This is a full-time salaried position. It includes:

401k

Professional Development Assistance

Two weeks of paid vacation

PTO

Holidays

Salary range: $80,000 – $90,000; The final compensation will be commensurate with such factors as relevant experience, skillset, internal equity and market factors.

Safe Harbor Coronado, founded in 1998, is a small 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides prevention and interventions that improve the emotional and behavioral health of youth and families in Coronado.





