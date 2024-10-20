A Statement from John Duncan

Sponsored post paid for by John Duncan

I am grateful for the opportunity to run for Coronado Mayor. I believe Coronado needs strong, active leadership, now more than ever. I’ve worked extremely hard as your Councilmember, but there is much work to be done. Please consider the following as you cast your vote:

Coronado beaches and environment: I have worked relentlessly to solve the Tijuana sewage issue. I serve on multiple organizations that are tackling this problem, and I have personally spent hundreds of hours negotiating for federal funding that is currently being deployed to solve the issue. There is still much to be done, and I am passionate to continue the work as your mayor.

Coronado finances and infrastructure: The city’s money is YOUR money. Within the first few months on the Coronado City Council, I identified huge problems with our city’s investments. After much persistence, $85 million of your money was reinvested and is now earning millions more per year – money that we will carefully deploy to solve our infrastructure challenges.

Respect at SANDAG: For several years, the San Diego Association of Governments paid little attention to Coronado. I have worked hard as Coronado’s SANDAG representative to build coalitions and to stand up to unreasonable mandates and policies. Things have changed dramatically, and the weighted vote has not been called in over a year. I am currently working to revise the criteria for new housing allocations so we will not be overrun with impossible housing requirements that would dramatically change the look and feel of Coronado.

Supporting our first responders: My lifelong work with and respect for police and fire is manifested in my endorsements from the Coronado Firefighters Association and the Coronado Police Officers Association.

Coronado history and charm: More than talking about our city’s history and charm, I have real experience protecting it. I served on the Board of the Coronado Historical Association and have personally restored historic homes in our beautiful city.

I worked for nearly 30 years as an attorney, representing large financial institutions in complex legal matters. I grew my firm into a multi-state entity with more than 100 attorneys. Since retiring from my law firm, I have dedicated myself to our City, serving on nonprofit boards and city commissions, volunteering with the Rotary Club of Coronado and with our youth, and now serving on city council. I have a deep understanding of the issues we face with The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans), SANDAG, the Historic Resource Commission, the Orange Avenue beautification project, the city's complex finances and our relationship with the U.S. Navy. I bring a nuanced perspective, combining my legal skills and financial knowledge, and I am confident in strongly representing you and our city's interests.

I’m a family man, married for more than 26 years, who hopes my four children move back to Coronado to raise their families. This motivates everything I do. Without strong leadership, I worry that our city will not maintain its special character that makes us proud to call Coronado home.

I humbly request that you vote John Duncan for Coronado Mayor.

Paid for by John Duncan.





