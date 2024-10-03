Last Call for Coronado Coven Tickets – Bewitching Coronado on October 12

For more than 20 years, spirited women have donned their witches hats and brought out their broomsticks for the annual Coronado Coven, a gathering of fun-filled Halloween aficionados that will continue its tradition this year on Sunday, October 12 from 11 am to 4 pm. For those interested in participating, ticket sales close October 5 at 11 am.

The coven started with just nine women, led by Becky Geiss, and has grown through the years reaching over 250 women in 2019. 25 years after the first meeting of the witches, the coven leadership has changed hands, with Becky Geiss turning over the broom to Becky Rivera who has an incredible event in store this year for those interested in joining the fun. The event has drawn people from all over the country and has grown so much that this year Becky has limited it to 100 witchy women who will parade through the streets of Coronado and stop at local haunts to cast their spells and share their cheer.

Becky shared, “This first year will be focused on building bonds and bringing a new coven together, bringing multigenerational women close and allowing them to bring out their inner child. I want to keep with the spirit and tradition of the original founding coven.”

Those interested in participating can register on eventbrite.

REGISTER HERE

On the Facebook event’s page, Becky shared:

“Welcome Witches, Join me on an enchanting quest through mystic realms where potions bubble and a delectable feast awaits! Together, we shall traverse spellbinding landscapes, sipping elixirs, savoring treats and dancing with our sisters. Let the magic guide our way!!!!! Details in the event[brite] link. Tickets are limited. Event is 21+ You do not need to live in Coronado to participate.”

The event will include a whimsical witch parade through the streets of Coronado, followed by a magical luncheon, shopping, sipping potions, photo ops, adult trick or treating and an after party.

Locals and visitors alike will be sure to enjoy the show as the Coronado Coven descends on Coronado, broomsticks in hand in their finest witchery attire.





