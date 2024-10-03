Thursday, October 3, 2024
EntertainmentPeople

Last Call for Coronado Coven Tickets – Bewitching Coronado on October 12

2 min.

This year's event is limited to 100 witchy women, and ticket sales close on Friday, Oct. 5 at 11 am.

Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
The Coronado Coven grows every year / Photo: Event Facebook page

For more than 20 years, spirited women have donned their witches hats and brought out their broomsticks for the annual Coronado Coven, a gathering of fun-filled Halloween aficionados that will continue its tradition this year on Sunday, October 12 from 11 am to 4 pm. For those interested in participating, ticket sales close October 5 at 11 am.

Founder of the Coronado Coven, Becky Geiss (middle) surrounded by her witches. / Photo: Event Facebook page

The coven started with just nine women, led by Becky Geiss, and has grown through the years reaching over 250 women in 2019. 25 years after the first meeting of the witches, the coven leadership has changed hands, with Becky Geiss turning over the broom to Becky Rivera who has an incredible event in store this year for those interested in joining the fun. The event has drawn people from all over the country and has grown so much that this year Becky has limited it to 100 witchy women who will parade through the streets of Coronado and stop at local haunts to cast their spells and share their cheer.

Becky shared, “This first year will be focused on building bonds and bringing a new coven together, bringing multigenerational women close and allowing them to bring out their inner child. I want to keep with the spirit and tradition of the original founding coven.”

The new coven leader Becky Rivera has fun in store for wicked witches that will join her October 12. Photo courtesy of Becky Rivera

Those interested in participating can register on eventbrite.

REGISTER HERE

On the Facebook event’s page, Becky shared:

“Welcome Witches, Join me on an enchanting quest through mystic realms where potions bubble and a delectable feast awaits! Together, we shall traverse spellbinding landscapes, sipping elixirs, savoring treats and dancing with our sisters. Let the magic guide our way!!!!! Details in the event[brite] link. Tickets are limited. Event is 21+ You do not need to live in Coronado to participate.”

The event will include a whimsical witch parade through the streets of Coronado, followed by a magical luncheon, shopping, sipping potions, photo ops, adult trick or treating and an after party.

Locals and visitors alike will be sure to enjoy the show as the Coronado Coven descends on Coronado, broomsticks in hand in their finest witchery attire.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Mike Donovan for Coronado Mayor

People

Homecoming 2024 Events; Meet the 2024 CHS Homecoming Court

People

Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Spread Joy to Children

People

2024 Crown Cup Was a Smash – Tennis Tournament Results

Education

A New York Night to Remember: Join CSF at the Annual Gala on November 16

Education

Four CHS Students Among Commended Students in 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“Fly Me To The Moon” – A Fun-Filled Take on the Space Race

City of Coronado

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched

Community News

The League of Wives Memorial ~ A Beautiful Tribute to Courageous Women

Business

Wag’n Tails Holds Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership

People

CHS Student Advocates for Clean Water at Sacramento Ocean Day Program

Movie Reviews

“Summer Camp” – Stellar Cast that Doesn’t Deliver

More Local News

Shop for a Cause: Coronado Businesses will Give to Cancer Patients on Oct. 5

Business

Coronado High School Offers More AP and Honors Courses than Ever Before, and Students Are Excelling

Education

Scavenger Hunt, Shopping, and Raffle Prizes at Uptown Coronado Walkabout on Oct. 5

Community News

Who is the Clockwork Crew? A Look at the Organization Credited with Antisemitic Flyers in Coronado

Crime

Construction Begins on More Projects to Stop Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Mike Donovan for Coronado Mayor