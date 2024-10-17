Thursday, October 17, 2024
USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns After 9-Month Deployment

Coronado Times Staff
After nine months, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), returned to its homeport in Coronado on Oct. 15.

The aircraft carrier is the flagship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG), which during its deployment conducted operations in the Indo-Pacific before being ordered to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to strengthen U.S. military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions.

“The strike group’s ability to quickly adjust from operations in 7th Fleet to 5th Fleet is a testament to both the flexibility of our naval forces as well as the strength and training of our Navy sailors,” said Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander in a statement. “We had the distinct honor to strengthen our skills and relationships with 10 allied and partner nations, demonstrating our nation’s commitment to the freedom of navigation.”

TRCSG deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to support regional security and stability, keep sea lanes open, and to reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. Navy’s commitment to the region. It then moved to the Middle East.

TRCSG is a multiplatform team of ships, aircraft, and more than 6,000 sailors, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe. Deploying units of the strike group include Theodore Roosevelt, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70). While the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 59), USS Halsey (DDG 97) and USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) also returned to their respective home ports, Lake Erie and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) remain deployed in the 7th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.

The TRCSG strengthened interoperability through dual carrier operations with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, participation in exercise Valiant Shield 2024, and numerous bilateral and multilateral maritime exercises in the Philippine and South China seas as well as in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

Notable key leader engagements and visits aboard Theodore Roosevelt included the president of the Republic of Korea, chief of naval operations for the Republic of Korea Navy, lieutenant governor of Guam, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, U.S. 7th Fleet commander, Republic of Singapore Navy fleet commander, U.S. ambassadors to the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Qatar, and senior officers from the armed forces of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea and Royal Thai Navy, among others.

The deployed sailors from the TRCSG demonstrated their proficiency in enhanced maritime security operations through more than 9,000 sorties including 21,000 flight hours, 28 replenishments-at-sea, and more than 71,000 nautical miles traveled.

Ships of the TRCSG conducted routine port visits to Bahrain, Diego Garcia, Guam, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

“The crew worked incredibly hard and maintained mission focus this entire deployment,” said Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer, Theodore Roosevelt. “I am extremely proud of our Sailors and the work accomplished across the world’s oceans to keep our nation safe at home.”

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG-9), speaks to press following the return of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) to San Diego after a scheduled nine-month deployment, Oct. 15, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)
U.S. Navy Sailors greet family members following the return of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)
U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Rusty Furlow, greets family members following the return of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)
Sailors stand at attention on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as it arrives in Coronado on Oct. 15, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Tinker)
U.S. Navy Sailors man the rails on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as the ship returns to its homeport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trentyn Hevener)
U.S. Navy Ensign Jeremy Dailey, embraces loved ones on the pier in San Diego, Oct. 15, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)
U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, speaks to the crew from the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after the ship returned to Coronado following a scheduled nine-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trentyn Hevener)
U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Angel Vega, Newark, N.J., greets family members following the return of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)
U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matthew Den Herder greets family members following the return of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)
U.S. Navy Sailors man the rails on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as the ship arrives in Coronado following a scheduled nine-month deployment, Oct. 15, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)
Sailors stand at attention on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as it arrives in Coronado, Oct. 15, 2024.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Tinker)



CDC Working with SD County on Tijuana River Valley Health Assessment