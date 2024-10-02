Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Kidnapping, Excessive Speed

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Sept. 21 to Sept. 27.

Arrests:

Felony warrant

Sept. 23: A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant for felony charges. He was also charged for driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Misdemeanor warrant

Sept. 23: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges related to an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

DUI

Sept. 23: A 42-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as well as on a separate charge for driving with a blood alcohol content about 0.08%.

Excessive speed, ignoring a stop sign

Sept. 25: A 27-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving too fast and for failing to stop at a stop sign. He was also cited for driving without registration.

Attempted kidnapping

Sept. 27: A 45-year-old man was arrested after attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old girl, who escaped. The full story is here.

Incidents Reported:

September 21



Stolen vehicle

Traffic accident, no injury

Traffic accident, minor injury

Hit and run, no injury

DUI

Petit theft report

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Drunk in public

Noise disturbance (3 incidents)

September 15



Suspicious vehicle

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, minor injury

Traffic accident, no injury

Hit and run, no injury

Petit theft report

Battery, just occurred

September 22

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Suspicious vehicle

September 23

Trespassing

Rape report

Welfare check (4 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

Vandalism report

DUI

Vandalism, happening now

September 24



Welfare check

Petit theft

Grand theft report

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Fire in a structure or vehicle

Reckless driving

Petit theft report

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

September 25



General disturbance

Noise disturbance

Stolen vehicle recovery

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Grand theft report

Temporary restraining order violation report

Battery report

Traffic accident, no injury

September 26



Suspicious vehicle

Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)

Welfare check

Hit and run, no injury (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, minor injuries

General disturbance

September 27



Vandalism report (3 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

General disturbance

DUI

Kidnapping, happening now

Welfare check

Traffic accident, minor injuries

Noise disturbance





