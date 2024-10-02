Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Kidnapping, Excessive Speed

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Sept. 21 to Sept. 27.

Arrests:

Felony warrant
Sept. 23: A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant for felony charges. He was also charged for driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Misdemeanor warrant
Sept. 23: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges related to an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

DUI
Sept. 23: A 42-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as well as on a separate charge for driving with a blood alcohol content about 0.08%.

Excessive speed, ignoring a stop sign
Sept. 25: A 27-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving too fast and for failing to stop at a stop sign. He was also cited for driving without registration.

Attempted kidnapping
Sept. 27: A 45-year-old man was arrested after attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old girl, who escaped. The full story is here.

Incidents Reported:

September 21

  • Stolen vehicle
  • Traffic accident, no injury
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Hit and run, no injury
  • DUI
  • Petit theft report
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Drunk in public
  • Noise disturbance (3 incidents)

September 15

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Traffic accident, no injury
  • Hit and run, no injury
  • Petit theft report
  • Battery, just occurred

September 22

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Suspicious vehicle

September 23

  • Trespassing
  • Rape report
  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Vandalism report
  • DUI
  • Vandalism, happening now

September 24

  • Welfare check
  • Petit theft
  • Grand theft report
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Fire in a structure or vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Petit theft report
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

September 25

  • General disturbance
  • Noise disturbance
  • Stolen vehicle recovery
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Grand theft report
  • Temporary restraining order violation report
  • Battery report
  • Traffic accident, no injury

September 26

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Hit and run, no injury (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries
  • General disturbance

September 27

  • Vandalism report (3 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • DUI
  • Kidnapping, happening now
  • Welfare check
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries
  • Noise disturbance



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Man Arrested after Attempted Kidnapping in Coronado

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI While on Probation for DUI

Crime

Neo-Nazis in Coronado? CPD Investigates Antisemitic Flyers Placed on Vehicles Near Coronado Schools

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, Burglary, Felony DUI

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Robbery, Gang Participation

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Airport Arrest, Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Airport Arrest, Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Three Drivers, Zero Licenses

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Suspicious Vehicles, DUI

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Vehicle Tampering, Joyriding (8/3/2024-8/9/2024)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Joyriding, Public Intoxication

Military

Naval Special Warfare Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony

More Local News

Shop for a Cause: Coronado Businesses will Give to Cancer Patients on Oct. 5

Business

Construction Begins on More Projects to Stop Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

Man Arrested after Attempted Kidnapping in Coronado

Crime

Coronado Looks to State, Regional Laws as it Considers Plastic Reduction Ordinance

City of Coronado

Meet Ashley DeGree, the New President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Shop for a Cause: Coronado Businesses will Give to Cancer Patients...