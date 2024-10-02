Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Kidnapping, Excessive Speed

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Sept. 21 to Sept. 27.
Arrests:
Felony warrant
Sept. 23: A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant for felony charges. He was also charged for driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Misdemeanor warrant
Sept. 23: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges related to an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
DUI
Sept. 23: A 42-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as well as on a separate charge for driving with a blood alcohol content about 0.08%.
Excessive speed, ignoring a stop sign
Sept. 25: A 27-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving too fast and for failing to stop at a stop sign. He was also cited for driving without registration.
Attempted kidnapping
Sept. 27: A 45-year-old man was arrested after attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old girl, who escaped. The full story is here.
Incidents Reported:
September 21
- Stolen vehicle
- Traffic accident, no injury
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Hit and run, no injury
- DUI
- Petit theft report
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Drunk in public
- Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
September 15
- Suspicious vehicle
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Traffic accident, no injury
- Hit and run, no injury
- Petit theft report
- Battery, just occurred
September 22
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Suspicious vehicle
September 23
- Trespassing
- Rape report
- Welfare check (4 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- Vandalism report
- DUI
- Vandalism, happening now
September 24
- Welfare check
- Petit theft
- Grand theft report
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Fire in a structure or vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Petit theft report
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
September 25
- General disturbance
- Noise disturbance
- Stolen vehicle recovery
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Battery report
- Traffic accident, no injury
September 26
- Suspicious vehicle
- Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Hit and run, no injury (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, minor injuries
- General disturbance
September 27
- Vandalism report (3 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
- DUI
- Kidnapping, happening now
- Welfare check
- Traffic accident, minor injuries
- Noise disturbance