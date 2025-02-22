Coronado Crime Report: Carjacking, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Extortion

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.
Arrests:
Carjacking
Feb. 2: A 26-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for a carjacking on E Ave. The crime carries a penalty of up to nine years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, and a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law.
Driving without a license
Feb. 5: A 33-year-old man was cited on an infraction for driving without a valid license. As an infraction, the offense carries a $250 fine. The man was also cited for failing to follow turning movements at an intersection.
DUI
Feb. 6: A 33-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, an offense that carries a penalty of up to three months incarceration, loss of driving privileges for six months, DUI school, probation, and fines of up to $2,000. The man was already on probation.
Incidents Reported:
February 1
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Shooting into occupied dwelling
- Noise disturbance
February 2
- Suspicious vehicle
- Vehicular burglary
- Car jacking
- Noise disturbance
- Reckless driving
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Stolen vehicle report
February 3
- Suspicious vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Fire in structure or vehicle
February 4
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Burglary report
- Hit and run, no injuries
February 5
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Forgery/fraud report
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Noise disturbance
February 6
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- DUI
- Sexual battery report
- Welfare check
- Forgery/fraud report
- Trespassing
- Reckless driving
- Hit and run, no injuries
February 7
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (4 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Report of extortion
- Forgery/fraud report
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Trespassing
- Noise disturbance