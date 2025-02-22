Saturday, February 22, 2025
Coronado Crime Report: Carjacking, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Extortion

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.

Arrests:

Carjacking
Feb. 2: A 26-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for a carjacking on E Ave. The crime carries a penalty of up to nine years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, and a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Driving without a license
Feb. 5: A 33-year-old man was cited on an infraction for driving without a valid license. As an infraction, the offense carries a $250 fine.  The man was also cited for failing to follow turning movements at an intersection.

DUI
Feb. 6: A 33-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, an offense that carries a penalty of up to three months incarceration, loss of driving privileges for six months, DUI school, probation, and fines of up to $2,000. The man was already on probation.

Incidents Reported:

February 1

  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Shooting into occupied dwelling
  • Noise disturbance

February 2

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Vehicular burglary
  • Car jacking
  • Noise disturbance
  • Reckless driving
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Stolen vehicle report

February 3

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Fire in structure or vehicle

February 4

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Burglary report
  • Hit and run, no injuries

February 5

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance

February 6

  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • DUI
  • Sexual battery report
  • Welfare check
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Trespassing
  • Reckless driving
  • Hit and run, no injuries

February 7

  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Report of extortion
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Noise disturbance



