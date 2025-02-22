Coronado Crime Report: Carjacking, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Extortion

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.

Arrests:

Carjacking

Feb. 2: A 26-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for a carjacking on E Ave. The crime carries a penalty of up to nine years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, and a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Driving without a license

Feb. 5: A 33-year-old man was cited on an infraction for driving without a valid license. As an infraction, the offense carries a $250 fine. The man was also cited for failing to follow turning movements at an intersection.

DUI

Feb. 6: A 33-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, an offense that carries a penalty of up to three months incarceration, loss of driving privileges for six months, DUI school, probation, and fines of up to $2,000. The man was already on probation.

Incidents Reported:

February 1



Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Welfare check

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Shooting into occupied dwelling

Noise disturbance

February 2



Suspicious vehicle

Vehicular burglary

Car jacking

Noise disturbance

Reckless driving

Welfare check (3 incidents)

General disturbance

Stolen vehicle report

February 3

Suspicious vehicle

Reckless driving

Fire in structure or vehicle

February 4



General disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Burglary report

Hit and run, no injuries

February 5



Welfare check (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Forgery/fraud report

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Noise disturbance

February 6



Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

DUI

Sexual battery report

Welfare check

Forgery/fraud report

Trespassing

Reckless driving

Hit and run, no injuries

February 7

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Welfare check (4 incidents)

General disturbance

Report of extortion

Forgery/fraud report

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Trespassing

Noise disturbance





