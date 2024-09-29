Sunday, September 29, 2024
Crime

Man Arrested after Attempted Kidnapping in Coronado

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

A 16-year-old girl called police on Sept. 27 after a man grabbed her arm, insisting she get into his car, Coronado police say.

The girl fled and called authorities.

She had been waiting for the bus near the Coronado Public Library when a man parked his car and approached her. He demanded that she get into his vehicle, and grabbed her arm when she refused.

The victim provided a detailed description of the man’s license plate. Responding officers found him a block away and arrested him.

Nan Wang, a 45-year-old man, was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping and annoying or molesting a child. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Coronado Police Department at (619) 522-7350.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

