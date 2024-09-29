Man Arrested after Attempted Kidnapping in Coronado

A 16-year-old girl called police on Sept. 27 after a man grabbed her arm, insisting she get into his car, Coronado police say.

The girl fled and called authorities.

She had been waiting for the bus near the Coronado Public Library when a man parked his car and approached her. He demanded that she get into his vehicle, and grabbed her arm when she refused.

The victim provided a detailed description of the man’s license plate. Responding officers found him a block away and arrested him.

Nan Wang, a 45-year-old man, was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping and annoying or molesting a child. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Coronado Police Department at (619) 522-7350.





