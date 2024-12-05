Increased Navy Flights Bring Concerns of Excess Noise

Life in Coronado is ubiquitous with watching the U.S. Navy SEALs train on the beach or military aircraft zipping past overhead. But some residents say the noise from aircraft has gotten louder and more frequent in recent years, and that it is encroaching on their quality of life.

At a resident meeting hosted by Naval Base Coronado, a flock of people – many residents of the Coronado Shores condominiums – said the noise has gotten untenable and suggested that flight paths have changed to bring aircraft directly above their homes.

Captain Ladislao Montero, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, said that there has been an increase in flights in recent months, but that flight paths have not changed.

He said that the flight paths onto Coronado’s military runways are dictated by safety standards put into place by the Federal Aviation Administration, and that any aircraft deviating from the flight paths would constitute a flight violation and would be called off on their approach.

“Well, I’m just telling you what we’re seeing,” one resident, who did not identify himself, said during public comment, shrugging as the audience behind him murmured.

The runways in Coronado have been busier than usual in recent months, due to aircraft carriers training to deploy to the Western Pacific Ocean and a hull swap that took place off the coast, Montero said.

Montero noted that many military aircraft are very large, so they may appear closer than they are. But during public comment, many residents challenged this, saying they could see aircraft flying very close to their units at all hours of the day. One commenter said he measured noise of 120 decibels in his unit, and that the jet noise would set off car alarms. Many of those speaking said they have lived in Coronado for decades, but posited that the excess noise was new.

The flights in question approach Runway 29, which passes close to, but not over the Shores, Montero said.

During good weather, aircraft take an offset approach to the runway, which diverts them from residential areas. The purpose of the offset is noise abatement.

In bad weather, however, aircraft take the “straight in” approach, which posits aircraft more directly above residences. “Bad weather” is determined by the FAA as a cloud ceiling below 600 feet or visibility of fewer than two miles.

The FAA requires that on a straight in approach, aircraft stay a minimum of 250 feet above obstacles. Montero said that their flight path keeps aircraft more than 600 feet above the Coronado Shores, the tallest buildings in the area.

“What we don’t ever want to do is to fly unsafely and to put anyone – the public or anyone else – in danger,” Monterso said. “So we’re very, very, very adamant that anyone who is off (the flight path) or has a flight violation, that we follow the whole process for that.”

Megan Kitt is married to an active duty U.S. Navy officer.





