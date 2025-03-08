Coronado Crime Report: Indecent Exposure, Brandishing a Weapon, DUIs

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Feb. 22 to Feb. 28.

Arrests:

DUI

Feb. 22: A 27-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.

Out of jurisdiction warrant

Feb. 23: A 23-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.

Out of jurisdiction warrant

Feb. 23: A 20-year-old woman was arrested on a felony warrant from an outside agency.

Out of jurisdiction warrant

Feb. 24: A 65-year-old woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.

Out of jurisdiction warrant

Feb. 25: A 25-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.

DUI

Feb. 26: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.

Out of jurisdiction warrant

Feb. 27: A 34-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.

DUI

Feb. 28: A 39-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.

Mental health hold

Feb. 28: A 44-year-old woman was taken into custody under the California Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC) section 5150, which allows people to be involuntarily detained if they are experiencing a mental health crisis. The temporary hold can last up to 72 hours and is permissible if a person is a danger to self or others. It is not a criminal arrest, but one for examination.

Incidents Reported:

February 22



Forgery/fraud report

Reckless driving

Welfare check

Public drunkenness The suspect was gone when law enforcement arrived

General disturbance

Vandalism

February 22



Trespassing The report was unfounded

Suspicious vehicle

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

February 24

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Indecent exposure

Defrauding an innkeeper report

Hit and run, no injuries

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, minor injury

General disturbance

Fight in progress The report was unfounded



February 25



Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Grand theft report

General disturbance

February 26



Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Vandalism report

General disturbance

DUI

Indecent exposure now Suspect was given a warning



February 27



Suspicious vehicle

Welfare check

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Petty theft report

Noise disturbance

Brandishing a weapon

February 28

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Forgery/fraud report (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance





