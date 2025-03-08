Coronado Crime Report: Indecent Exposure, Brandishing a Weapon, DUIs

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Feb. 22 to Feb. 28.
Arrests:
DUI
Feb. 22: A 27-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.
Out of jurisdiction warrant
Feb. 23: A 23-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.
Out of jurisdiction warrant
Feb. 23: A 20-year-old woman was arrested on a felony warrant from an outside agency.
Out of jurisdiction warrant
Feb. 24: A 65-year-old woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.
Out of jurisdiction warrant
Feb. 25: A 25-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.
DUI
Feb. 26: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.
Out of jurisdiction warrant
Feb. 27: A 34-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.
DUI
Feb. 28: A 39-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.
Mental health hold
Feb. 28: A 44-year-old woman was taken into custody under the California Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC) section 5150, which allows people to be involuntarily detained if they are experiencing a mental health crisis. The temporary hold can last up to 72 hours and is permissible if a person is a danger to self or others. It is not a criminal arrest, but one for examination.
Incidents Reported:
February 22
- Forgery/fraud report
- Reckless driving
- Welfare check
- Public drunkenness
- The suspect was gone when law enforcement arrived
- General disturbance
- Vandalism
February 22
- Trespassing
- The report was unfounded
- Suspicious vehicle
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
February 24
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Indecent exposure
- Defrauding an innkeeper report
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- General disturbance
- Fight in progress
- The report was unfounded
February 25
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- General disturbance
February 26
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Vandalism report
- General disturbance
- DUI
- Indecent exposure now
- Suspect was given a warning
February 27
- Suspicious vehicle
- Welfare check
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Petty theft report
- Noise disturbance
- Brandishing a weapon
February 28
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Forgery/fraud report (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance