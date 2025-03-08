Saturday, March 8, 2025
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Indecent Exposure, Brandishing a Weapon, DUIs

2 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Feb. 22 to Feb. 28.

Arrests:

DUI
Feb. 22: A 27-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.

Out of jurisdiction warrant
Feb. 23: A 23-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.

Out of jurisdiction warrant
Feb. 23: A 20-year-old woman was arrested on a felony warrant from an outside agency.

Out of jurisdiction warrant
Feb. 24: A 65-year-old woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.

Out of jurisdiction warrant
Feb. 25: A 25-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.

DUI
Feb. 26: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.

Out of jurisdiction warrant
Feb. 27: A 34-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.

DUI
Feb. 28: A 39-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.

Mental health hold
Feb. 28: A 44-year-old woman was taken into custody under the California Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC) section 5150, which allows people to be involuntarily detained if they are experiencing a mental health crisis. The temporary hold can last up to 72 hours and is permissible if a person is a danger to self or others. It is not a criminal arrest, but one for examination.

Incidents Reported:

February 22

  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Reckless driving
  • Welfare check
  • Public drunkenness
    • The suspect was gone when law enforcement arrived
  • General disturbance
  • Vandalism

February 22

  • Trespassing
    • The report was unfounded
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries

February 24

  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Indecent exposure
  • Defrauding an innkeeper report
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • General disturbance
  • Fight in progress
    • The report was unfounded

February 25

  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Grand theft report
  • General disturbance

February 26

  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Vandalism report
  • General disturbance
  • DUI
  • Indecent exposure now
    • Suspect was given a warning

February 27

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Welfare check
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Petty theft report
  • Noise disturbance
  • Brandishing a weapon

February 28

  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Forgery/fraud report (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Coronado Will Consider Turf Reduction at Golf Course to Reduce Water Use

News

Rep. Peters Introduces Bill Allowing IBWC to Accept Funding from Outside Entities

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Carjacking, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Extortion

City of Coronado

Coronado Passes Single-Use Plastic, Polystyrene Restrictions

Military

DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated

Military

Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Unlawful Use of Force, Prowler

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Prowlers, DUI While on Probation

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Trespassing Arrest, Stolen Vehicles, Report of Throwing Objects at a Moving Car

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: New Year’s Eve Noise Disturbances

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Brandishing a Weapon, Threatening Phone Calls, Identity Theft

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Public Drunkenness, Stolen Vehicles

More Local News

Coronado Will Consider Turf Reduction at Golf Course to Reduce Water Use

City of Coronado

Rep. Peters Introduces Bill Allowing IBWC to Accept Funding from Outside Entities

News

Coronado Unified School District Launches Lawsuit Against Sewage Plant Operators

Community News

CHS Girls’ Basketball: On the Season, Three Earn All-Central Honors

Sports

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado FOCUS Volunteers Find Fulfillment Through Service