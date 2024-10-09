Coronado Crime Report: Extortion Report, Critical Motorcycle Crash

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

Arrests:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sept. 29: A 40-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges.

DUI

Sept. 30: A 32-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

Driving without a license

Oct. 2: A 26-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving while a suspended or revoked license.

Driving without a license

Oct. 2: A 27-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving while a suspended or revoked license.

Public drunkenness

Oct. 4: A 27-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for being under the influence of alcohol in public to the extent that he was putting himself or the public at risk.

Incidents Reported:

September 28



Welfare check

Stolen vehicle report

Petit theft report (2 incidents)

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Petit theft

Suspicious vehicle

September 29



Noise disturbance (5 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

Elder abuse report

Petit theft report

Welfare check

Reckless driving

Suspicious vehicle

Report of extortion

General disturbance

September 30



Welfare check

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Vandalism report

Driving under the influence

October 1



General disturbance (3 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Identity theft report

Temporary restraining order violation report

Vandalism report

Fire in a structure or vehicle

Suspicious vehicle

October 2



Traffic accident, major injury An 18-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision on Silver Strand State Highway, near the Naval Amphibious Base. The crash occurred at approximately 8:22 a.m. in the northbound lanes. The rider was transported to a hospital. Traffic officers are investigating whether speed or heavy fog may have contributed, the police said on social media.

Petit theft report

Hit and run, no injuries

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Noise disturbance

October 3



General disturbance (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Trespassing

October 4



Suspicious vehicle

Noise disturbance

Public drunkenness (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Temporary restraining order violation report

Vandalism report





