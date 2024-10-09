Coronado Crime Report: Extortion Report, Critical Motorcycle Crash

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.
Arrests:
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Sept. 29: A 40-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges.
DUI
Sept. 30: A 32-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.
Driving without a license
Oct. 2: A 26-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving while a suspended or revoked license.
Driving without a license
Oct. 2: A 27-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving while a suspended or revoked license.
Public drunkenness
Oct. 4: A 27-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for being under the influence of alcohol in public to the extent that he was putting himself or the public at risk.
Incidents Reported:
September 28
- Welfare check
- Stolen vehicle report
- Petit theft report (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Petit theft
- Suspicious vehicle
September 29
- Noise disturbance (5 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- Elder abuse report
- Petit theft report
- Welfare check
- Reckless driving
- Suspicious vehicle
- Report of extortion
- General disturbance
September 30
- Welfare check
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Vandalism report
- Driving under the influence
October 1
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Identity theft report
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Vandalism report
- Fire in a structure or vehicle
- Suspicious vehicle
October 2
- Traffic accident, major injury
- An 18-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision on Silver Strand State Highway, near the Naval Amphibious Base. The crash occurred at approximately 8:22 a.m. in the northbound lanes. The rider was transported to a hospital. Traffic officers are investigating whether speed or heavy fog may have contributed, the police said on social media.
- Petit theft report
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Noise disturbance
October 3
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Trespassing
October 4
- Suspicious vehicle
- Noise disturbance
- Public drunkenness (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Vandalism report