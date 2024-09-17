Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, Burglary, Felony DUI

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Sept. 7 to Sept. 13.

Arrests:

Felony driving under the influence

Sept. 8: A 21-year-old man was arrested on felony charges. DUIs can be charged as either felonies or misdemeanors in California. Generally, a felony charge arises when a person has had four DUIs in 10 years, has a past felony DUI, was involved in a DUI causing injury, or had a minor in the car.

Out-of-jurisdiction warrant

Sept. 8: A 40-year-old woman was cited on felony charges related to an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Driving with a suspended license or insurance

Sept. 10: A 38-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a license that had been suspended or revoked and driving without insurance.

Violation of a restraining order

Sept. 11: A 36-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for violating a restraining order.

Infraction

Sept. 13: A 47-year-old man was cited on an infraction.

Incidents Reported:

September 7



Reckless driving (3 incidents)

Battery report

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Fire in structure or vehicle

General disturbance

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

September 8



Traffic accident, unknown injuries

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Grand theft report

Reckless driving

Traffic accident, no injuries

Hit and run, no injuries

Welfare check (2 incidents)

September 9

Traffic accident, no injuries (5 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Grand theft report

Temporary restraining order violation

Child molestation report

Indecent exposure

General disturbance (4 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Reckless driving

September 10

Suspicious vehicle

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

Burglary, happening now

Welfare check

Vandalism report

Traffic accident, minor injury

Petit theft report

September 11



Welfare check (2 incidents)

Forgery/fraud report

Reckless driving (3 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)

Grand theft report (2 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Temporary restraining order violation report

Vandalism

Noise disturbance

Hit and run, no injuries

Suspicious vehicle

September 12



Elder abuse report

Stolen vehicle report

Vandalism report

Hit and run, no injuries

Welfare check

Petit theft report (2 incidents)

Grand theft report

Trespassing

Battery, just occurred

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

September 13



Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Indecent exposure, happening now

Temporary restraining order violation report

Noise disturbance

Traffic accident, no injuries

Reckless driving





