Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, Burglary, Felony DUI

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Sept. 7 to Sept. 13.
Arrests:
Felony driving under the influence
Sept. 8: A 21-year-old man was arrested on felony charges. DUIs can be charged as either felonies or misdemeanors in California. Generally, a felony charge arises when a person has had four DUIs in 10 years, has a past felony DUI, was involved in a DUI causing injury, or had a minor in the car.
Out-of-jurisdiction warrant
Sept. 8: A 40-year-old woman was cited on felony charges related to an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
Driving with a suspended license or insurance
Sept. 10: A 38-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a license that had been suspended or revoked and driving without insurance.
Violation of a restraining order
Sept. 11: A 36-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for violating a restraining order.
Infraction
Sept. 13: A 47-year-old man was cited on an infraction.
Incidents Reported:
September 7
- Reckless driving (3 incidents)
- Battery report
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Fire in structure or vehicle
- General disturbance
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
September 8
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- Reckless driving
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
September 9
- Traffic accident, no injuries (5 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- Temporary restraining order violation
- Child molestation report
- Indecent exposure
- General disturbance (4 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Reckless driving
September 10
- Suspicious vehicle
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Burglary, happening now
- Welfare check
- Vandalism report
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Petit theft report
September 11
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Forgery/fraud report
- Reckless driving (3 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)
- Grand theft report (2 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Vandalism
- Noise disturbance
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Suspicious vehicle
September 12
- Elder abuse report
- Stolen vehicle report
- Vandalism report
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Welfare check
- Petit theft report (2 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- Trespassing
- Battery, just occurred
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
September 13
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Indecent exposure, happening now
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Noise disturbance
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Reckless driving