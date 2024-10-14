Carjacker Sentenced in Navy Sailor’s Death

Ricardo Vazquez Gongora, who stole a car and raced through Coronado with its owner on the hood before slamming into a concrete barrier, has been sentenced to 15 years to life in the death of Edward Foster.

Foster, a U.S. Navy sailor, was moonlighting as an Amazon delivery driver on June 11, 2023, when Vazquez-Gongora attempted to steal his car. Foster clung to the roof of his car. Vazquez-Gongora crashed into the toll plaza on the Coronado side of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

Foster was transported to the hospital, but later died. At his family’s request, his organs were donated.

Vazquez-Gongora fled after crashing, and was found hiding in bushes nearby. He pled guilty on May 3 of this year. On Oct. 11, he was sentenced to 15 years to life-in-prison.

Vazquez-Gongora, who was 18 at the time of the crime, received his stipulated sentence from San Diego Superior Court Judge Michael Popkins.

Foster was 32 and a father of four. He was stationed at Naval Air Station North Island.

“The victim in this case, who was a father working to support his family, tragically lost his life due to a set of circumstances set in motion by this defendant’s utter disregard for human life,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan in a statement. “We hope the resolution of this case brings a measure of justice and closure to the victim’s family.”

Deputy District attorneys Makenzie Harvey and Donald McCann prosecuted this case.

