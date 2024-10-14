Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Crime

Carjacker Sentenced in Navy Sailor’s Death

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Ricardo Vazquez Gongora, who stole a car and raced through Coronado with its owner on the hood before slamming into a concrete barrier, has been sentenced to 15 years to life in the death of Edward Foster.

Foster, a U.S. Navy sailor, was moonlighting as an Amazon delivery driver on June 11, 2023, when Vazquez-Gongora attempted to steal his car. Foster clung to the roof of his car. Vazquez-Gongora crashed into the toll plaza on the Coronado side of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

Foster was transported to the hospital, but later died. At his family’s request, his organs were donated.

Vazquez-Gongora fled after crashing, and was found hiding in bushes nearby. He pled guilty on May 3 of this year. On Oct. 11, he was sentenced to 15 years to life-in-prison.

Vazquez-Gongora, who was 18 at the time of the crime, received his stipulated sentence from San Diego Superior Court Judge Michael Popkins.

Foster was 32 and a father of four. He was stationed at Naval Air Station North Island.

“The victim in this case, who was a father working to support his family, tragically lost his life due to a set of circumstances set in motion by this defendant’s utter disregard for human life,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan in a statement. “We hope the resolution of this case brings a measure of justice and closure to the victim’s family.”

Deputy District attorneys Makenzie Harvey and Donald McCann prosecuted this case.

 

RELATED

Coronado Carjacker Charged With Murder



1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win

Education

CHS Robotics Hosts Future Innovators STEM Fair as Part of New Outreach Efforts

Community News

Digging Pink: CHS Volleyball to Host Big Event for Breast Cancer Research

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Extortion Report, Critical Motorcycle Crash

City of Coronado

City Shaves $3 Million from Cays Park Project

Military

USS Abraham Lincoln Will Remain in the Middle East

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, Burglary, Felony DUI

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Robbery, Gang Participation

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Airport Arrest, Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Three Drivers, Zero Licenses

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Suspicious Vehicles, DUI

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Vehicle Tampering, Joyriding (8/3/2024-8/9/2024)

More Local News

CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win

Sports

CHS Robotics Hosts Future Innovators STEM Fair as Part of New Outreach Efforts

Education

Digging Pink: CHS Volleyball to Host Big Event for Breast Cancer Research

Community News

City Shaves $3 Million from Cays Park Project

City of Coronado

USS Abraham Lincoln Will Remain in the Middle East

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win