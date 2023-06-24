Coronado Carjacker Charged With Murder

Ricardo Vazquez Gongora, who stole a car and raced through Coronado with its owner on the hood before slamming into a concrete barrier, was charged with murder on June 23.

Gongora, 18, is accused of stealing the car with an unidentified, teenage passenger in the early hours of June 11. The car’s owner, Eddie Foster, jumped on the hood of the car in attempt to thwart the robbery. The car traveled for more than mile with Foster clinging to it before crashing into a barrier at the toll plaza of the San Diego Coronado Bay Bridge.

Police responded and found Foster, 33, on the scene. He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died before donating his organs. A father of four, he was an active duty U.S. Navy sailor and was moonlighting as an Amazon delivery driver when the crime occurred.

Gongora and his passenger were found on the bridge access road nearby and Gongora was originally arrested under lesser charges, including attempted murder and driving under the influence. After Foster’s death, charges against him were escalated.

His additional charge of murder was added at a hearing in a Chula Vista courtroom on Friday morning. Gongora’s new charges are for felony murder, carjacking, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury, and hit and run resulting in death, all felonies.

He faces a 25 years to life in prison sentence. Gongora pleaded not guilty to all charges.






