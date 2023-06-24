Saturday, June 24, 2023
Crime

Coronado Carjacker Charged With Murder

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Ricardo Vazquez Gongora, who stole a car and raced through Coronado with its owner on the hood before slamming into a concrete barrier, was charged with murder on June 23.

Gongora, 18, is accused of stealing the car with an unidentified, teenage passenger in the early hours of June 11. The car’s owner, Eddie Foster, jumped on the hood of the car in attempt to thwart the robbery. The car traveled for more than mile with Foster clinging to it before crashing into a barrier at the toll plaza of the San Diego Coronado Bay Bridge.

Police responded and found Foster, 33, on the scene. He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died before donating his organs. A father of four, he was an active duty U.S. Navy sailor and was moonlighting as an Amazon delivery driver when the crime occurred.

Gongora and his passenger were found on the bridge access road nearby and Gongora was originally arrested under lesser charges, including attempted murder and driving under the influence. After Foster’s death, charges against him were escalated.

His additional charge of murder was added at a hearing in a Chula Vista courtroom on Friday morning. Gongora’s new charges are for felony murder, carjacking, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury, and hit and run resulting in death, all felonies.

He faces a 25 years to life in prison sentence. Gongora pleaded not guilty to all charges.

 



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents! (6/10-6/16)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Public Switchblade Possession & DUIs (6/3-6/9)

Crime

Carjacker Crashes into Toll Plaza with Man on Hood

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Underage Drinking and Driving (5/27-6/2)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Shoplifting, Driving Without a License (5/20-5/26)

Crime

Coronado Police Open Investigation into Case Involving CUSD Faculty Member

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Navy Report Details Problems with SEAL Training after Sailor’s Death

Bridgeworthy

USS Recruit Exhibit Brings History to Life for Liberty Station’s Centennial

Community News

Coronado Beach Reopens; Silver Strand and IB Remain Closed

Community News

Summer Approaches while Beaches Remain Closed: What that Means for Youth Programs & Camps

Community News

‘Stop the Poop!’ Protesters Hit Coronado Beach, Currently Closed Due to Sewage Contaminated Water

Community News

San Diego Plans to Buy More Hotels to Convert to Homeless Housing

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.