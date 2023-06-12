Carjacker Crashes into Toll Plaza with Man on Hood

A 33-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after attempting to stop a carjacking by jumping on the hood of the car which subsequently crashed into the Coronado bridge toll plaza.

Coronado Police dispatch received a call at 5:20 am Sunday morning, June 11, that a tan sedan was traveling along Orange Avenue with a man on the hood of the vehicle. A short time later, another call came in about a vehicle with a person on the hood in the area of the bridge toll plaza. The car then collided with the concrete structure of the toll plaza and the driver and passenger from inside the vehicle ran away from the scene.

The vehicle was found facing eastbound in the westbound lanes, and officers located an injured man lying on the ground in the next lane. The 33-year-old man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old driver and his juvenile female passenger were located on the bridge access road. According to CPD, the teens stole the vehicle and the owner jumped on the hood of his car to stop them. The driver was arrested for being under the influence of drugs and alcohol, stealing a vehicle, felony hit and run and attempted murder. Additional charges are pending.

No other information or names were available.





