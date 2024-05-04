“Bike Anywhere Day” Coronado Pit Stop – May 16, 6-9 a.m.

Saturday, May 4, 2024
May is National Bike Month, which provides communities the chance to showcase the many benefits of cycling and to encourage people to bike more. On Thursday, May 16, Coronado will participate in San Diego County’s regional “Bike Anywhere Day.”

Join thousands across the San Diego region in riding to work, school, or anywhere. The warmer weather provides the perfect time to take advantage of Coronado’s bike-friendly trails and routes. Participants can stop by and pick up a free t-shirt and snacks at the City’s pit stop between 6 and 9 a.m. – near the Community Center, on the Coronado promenade.

For further riding, find the SANDAG Bike Anywhere Day 2024 Pit Stop Map to plan your stops ahead of the annual event on Thursday, May 16, from 7 to 10 a.m.

For more than 30 years, SANDAG has hosted this regional event to celebrate National Bike Month in May and promote biking as a fun, practical, and healthy way to get around. In 2023, more than 7,500 people pedaled across the region to Bike Anywhere Day pit stops.

This year, participants 18 and older who live or work in the San Diego region and sign up for Bike Anywhere Day will be automatically entered for the chance to win one of three e-bikes, courtesy of Velotric. Participants can also sign up for an additional sweepstakes at any pit stop for the chance to win an e-bike, courtesy of Rad Power Bikes.

On Bike Anywhere Day, participants can explore nearly 1,800 miles of bikeways throughout the region, from Oceanside to El Cajon to Tijuana. The SANDAG Bike Anywhere Day 2024 Pit Stop Map includes more than 100 locations for participants to visit on their rides.

Pit stops will provide fun and engaging opportunities for bike riders to take breaks, pick up a free commemorative t-shirt (below), and grab refreshments and snacks while supplies last. Pit stops are hosted by healthcare organizations, local businesses, government agencies, colleges and schools, bike shops, and event sponsors.

SANDAG Bike Anywhere Day is supported by Cox Communications, GoGo squeeZ, and Prime Hydration.

View the San Diego Regional Bike Map or pick up a free bike map at a local pit stop on Bike Anywhere Day.

Sign up for Bike Anywhere Day and learn more about other SANDAG Bike Month activities at SANDAG.org/bikemonth.



