Off-Season Conventions Earn Distinction for Coronado

Cvent, the leading software used by meeting planners to plan conventions, group events, and conferences, has recognized Coronado as one of the Top 50 Meeting Destinations for 2024.

On the newly released list, tiny Coronado island surpassed much larger meeting destinations including St. Louis, Baltimore, Savannah, Louisville and Arlington, Texas.

The current restoration of the Victorian building at the Hotel del Coronado curtailed the number of group meetings that could be held there in fall 2023. Even with that limitation and just four conference resorts on the island, Coronado earned a ranking of 39th best.

Cvent has graded over 12,000 destinations. Rankings were determined by the number of request-for-proposals (RFPs) sent by meeting planners; revenue totals from confirmed meetings and the number of group room nights booked in the destination.

During 2023, hotel room nights for groups in Coronado grew 3.8%, totaling 171,000 for the year.

Every day, nearly $322,000 was spent across the city of Coronado by group visitors.

Over 985 jobs are directly supported by groups meeting in Coronado.

Group meetings on the island generated $8.4 million in taxes for the City of Coronado. In context, each household in Coronado would need to be taxed an additional $1,300 to replace those visitor taxes.

Bharet Malhotra, Senior Vice President of Cvent, said, “Given the tremendous impact that meetings have on Coronado’s economy, it’s more important than ever that small destination management companies like Discover Coronado celebrate their ability to attract off-season group business to their resorts. Cvent is proud to promote Coronado with our global network of event planners who are not only looking for incredible places to host their events, but strong partners like the four Coronado resorts to bring their visions to life.”





