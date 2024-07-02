Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Coronado Jet Ski and Boat Rental Business Makes Waves with Local Discounts

San Diego Boat Rentals is making waves this summer with jet skis, speed boats and pontoons at the Coronado Ferry Landing.

Enjoy speeding around the bay on brand new jet skis or entertaining friends while relaxing on a 24’ pontoon.

You can also take out a 22’ Sea Ray speed boat and get up close to the USS Midway, San Diego-Coronado Bridge, and downtown San Diego skyline.

If you’re looking to enjoy a nice sunset and maybe catch a concert at The Rady Shell or Humphreys, San Diego Boat Rentals offers captained cruises so you and your group can enjoy themselves while taking in all the sights and sounds of an evening on the water.

Reservations can be made at sandiego-boatrentals.com. Don’t forget, locals receive 10% off with discount code 92118.

Located at The Coronado Ferry Landing
1201 First Street, Coronado



