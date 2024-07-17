B•long Pilates – For Coronado, By Coronado

Liz Merrill, owner of Sweat Circuit, is going rogue. The athlete who thrived in traditional sports – biking, swimming, racing and so forth, found herself exploring a different style of fitness. She shares, “I have always had a healthy respect for yoga and Pilates types of workouts, I just didn’t have the time or the inclination to explore them.”

That changed in early 2024 when a good friend of Liz’s convinced her to take part in her home Pilates studio in Del Mar. Liz explains, “I valued her so much that I finally like said ‘OK fine, I’ll come to you.’ I’m driving up there and thinking, ‘why did I agree to this?’ I walked in with a kind of a bad attitude, and I walked out like a changed person. This is what my body has been begging me to do, probably for years – I got hooked!”

Bringing Pilates to Coronado

Liz quickly realized that the drive to Del Mar was not going to be sustainable. When she began looking for a Pilates studio in Coronado, she was shocked to learn that one did not exist. While Coronado has some auxiliary options for Pilates, there is no dedicated Pilates studio. Liz observes, “every time I would go across bridge, I would see people from Coronado over at other studios. I know it’s crazy, but I have to do this. I have to bring this to Coronado. There’s such a need for it.” While all are welcome to join, Liz emphasizes that this is for Coronado, by Coronado; thus eliminating the drive locals are currently challenged with when going off island to a studio.

A Modern Twist on Pilates

Liz is a proponent of group classes and laughs as she tells the story of Sweat Circuit and her husband and Sweat Circuit co-founder, Nick Merrill. “My roots are group fitness. Nick was my one-on-one trainer and I felt like ‘this is too boring – I need my people around me!’”

While she acknowledges the need for one-on-one training, B•long will also focus on group fitness and the comradery that is created when people are working on their fitness together. After trying out a variety of Pilates studios across the county, Liz was able to hone in on what B•long Pilates is to look and feel like. “I fell in love with this modern take on Pilates. It’s faster paced, and strength based. It’s challenging in the moment, but also low impact. There’s a lot of stretching and balance. It’s a workout you can do for your whole life.”

She continues, “I want to create an experience, not just workout. I have so many ideas and I spent a lot of time going to all the different studios and getting different input. I have a fantastic team with really experienced trainers that are on board with the vision of incorporating the modern Pilates. B•long will also adopt a true five-minute dedication to stretching at the end.

Sweat Circuit x B•long Pilates

With Sweat Circuit franchise up to five locations, Liz explains that there will be a partnership between the businesses. B•long will follow Sweat Circuit’s wildly successful model of four-week programming to keep things fresh. There will also be a dual membership option.

Founding Membership and Grand Opening

B•long is on track to open following Labor Day 2024. As of publication, there are 15 out of the 50 Founding Memberships left. The Founding Membership rate is $239 monthly, and the regular membership will be $269 monthly. In addition to the $30 monthly savings, Founding Members will have priority booking and 10% off merchandise.

Members that join before the studio is open to the public will be invited to the opening VIP party. They will also meet the team and receive personalized training on machines and Pilates terminology.

1300 Orange Ave • Instagram • Website





