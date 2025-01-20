Playhouse Celebrates 80th Season with Familiar Faces in the Director’s Chair

Coronado Playhouse (CPH), also known as Coronado Community Theater, is kicking off its milestone 80th season. CPH Board President, Marc Caro-Willcox, shares, “We did something a little different for the 80th season. Normally, we have folks come to us saying ‘I want to do this show’ or ‘this is how I will direct this’ or ‘this is what I’m bringing on.’ But for the 80th season, we really wanted to bring it home. We curated a season based on what we hear our audiences want to see. Most of the directors this season are board members or former board members. We really wanted to show a new progressive side of Coronado Playhouse and how we want the next 80 years to go and grow.”

Read a recent Interview with Marc Caro-Willcox Here

Barbecue January 17 – February 2, 2025: Directed by Kimberly King

Starting the 80th season is Robert O’Hara’s Barbecue, a play that challenges the expectations of comedy, race, and family dynamics—while reminding us how much more we have in common than we often care to admit. It opened on January 17, and delivers a sharp, hilarious, and absurd exploration of family secrets, identity, and societal truths. In a time when election results and social media posts seem to amplify divisions in our communities, O’Hara’s play is a reminder that we’re all much more alike than we might think.

Get Skewered: Dark Comedy “Barbecue” Heats Things Up at The Coronado Playhouse

Barbecue is directed by Kimberly King. She shares why she was excited to take this on. “This show is provocative and humorous; fictional and human. I love the challenge of bringing the playwright’s words to life on the intimate stage in Coronado. The audience here goes through a lot of community theatre, so I think they are a discerning group who like to be offered new experiences to think critically about.”

On why she chose Barbecue she says, “I am drawn to the way this piece highlights the humor in our flaws. Barbecue throws into sharp relief the empathy required to see and forgive the inconsistencies and hypocrisies within ourselves against the façade we work so hard to prop up. Hopefully, one byproduct is the preparation of our hearts to forgive weaknesses that we do not understand.”

The Playhouse Experience

Kimberly King joined the Playhouse for the 2017 show James and the Giant Peach. She came on as Lahdalord in James and the Giant Peach Musical in collaboration with Pickwick Players.

“San Diego is my hometown, and I love it as much as I love live theatre, so being a part of something so legendary for my birthplace is monumentally special for me,” says Kimberly. “It’s part of my life’s mission to encourage and support San Diego’s constantly developing artistic profile and this opportunity to debut as a director in the 80th season’s opening show at CPH makes me fantastically giddy and humble at the same time.”

Over the years, what has shaped her journey as director is simple – treat people with empathy and respect. “I get the best performances out of actors once they know that I am rooting for them, that I believe in their excellence and that we are ALL on board to serve the author’s creation. The play’s the thing!”

Looking Forward

Kimberly has been on the board, on the stage, and behind the scenes creatively, so she knows that Coronado Playhouse has a lot of support and resources that can carry it another 80 years if the people will it to be so. “I would love to be a part of the Playhouse’s continuing push toward diversity on the stage and in the cannon of work produced. I’d love to see a campaign to involve more residents on every level,” she says.

The Playhouse is a special and enduring part of the community. Kimberly adds, “There are some seriously committed individuals on the board who give so much of their personal time and brain power toward making the Playhouse a long-time icon in Coronado. These board members care so much about theatre and their passion is a sustaining force for the institution.

“Sharing theatre is an integral part of our collective human experience that propels our society’s growth and cohesiveness. We need to value theatre as much as we value materialistic endeavors we pursue. Because although the capital is our investment of our personal selves, the return is an infinite contribution to the elevation of our species.”

Curtains March 7-30, 2025: Directed by Elissa Russell

Elissa is looking forward to her Playhouse directorial debut. “As the Education Director of San Diego Junior Theatre, much of my directing experience is centered around students. I am excited for the opportunity to work with adults for the first time in a few years, plus this will be the first show I direct at Coronado Playhouse! I am honored to be part of a milestone season and celebrate the ongoing legacy of CPH.”

As for directing Curtains, Elissa explains, “I was intrigued by the fact that it is a murder mystery, but the Kander and Ebb score was what ultimately sold me. As a huge fan of Cabaret, Chicago, and whodunits a la Clue, it felt like a perfect fit. Plus, I love the metatheatricality of this show – it pokes fun at the silliness of musical theatre while also paying homage to it. I hope audiences will walk away with a sense of joy and nostalgia for musical theatre, and an appreciation for the humor and heart of the show.”

The Playhouse Experience

Elissa moved to San Diego in late 2021. She became involved with Coronado Playhouse when she was asked to stage manage the production of Company in 2023. Following Company, another opportunity quickly presented itself.

“In 2023, I was asked to step in to stage manage a production of Xanadu partway through the run. Having only seen the show once, I was nervous because I wanted to match the high bar already set by the previous stage manager and the whole team. But the cast and crew were all so supportive and welcoming that it quickly became an incredibly rewarding experience. It was a great reminder of how resilient and generous theatre communities can be, even in challenging moments, and I was honored to be a small part of the show’s success.”

Since 2023, Elissa has helped out behind the scenes on a few productions and eventually joined the board. She says, “I am excited to continue contributing to the rich creative community in Coronado and San Diego!”

80 Years of CPH

Being part of the Playhouse’s 80th season is “stepping into a legacy of storytelling and community building,” Elissa says. “It’s an honor to be part of that history while also looking toward the future of CPH and the local theatre scene in general. Theatre has always been a space where we can connect, reflect, and celebrate, and I feel privileged to contribute to our community in that way.”

For 80 years, the Playhouse has been a place of community and collaboration. Elissa shares how something like that grows. “CPH has a truly collaborative spirit. The artists here come from a variety of backgrounds and careers, yet they all lend their talents to bringing art to the community. It’s beautiful to see how everyone supports one another, whether they’re stepping into the spotlight or working behind the scenes. I’ve experienced such a sense of generosity and camaraderie here, and it’s clear that everyone involved shares a deep love for theatre, storytelling, and community.”

Directing students has taught Elissa lessons for directing adults. “Working in educational theatre has taught me the importance of adaptability and fostering a supportive environment. When directing students, you learn to guide performers of varying experience levels and help them build confidence. That background has shaped my approach with adult performers as well—creating a space where collaboration and risk-taking are encouraged.”

The Coronado Playhouse is a special and unique place. “CPH has a rich history and a loyal artist and audience base that values storytelling and connection. It’s a place where people come together not just to watch performances but to build relationships and celebrate the arts. That sense of belonging and shared purpose is part of what makes it so special.”

Looking Forward

As far as where the Playhouse goes from here, Elissa gives her thoughts. “I see the Playhouse continuing to grow as a hub for creative expression and community engagement. I hope CPH is able to continue growing our audience base, whether by producing challenging new works or continuing to reimagine classics. It is vital that CPH continues to find ways to connect with audiences, tell stories from new perspectives, and keep theatre thriving in our community.”

Elissa keeps her message to the community simple – “I hope you’ll join us for Curtains!”

Season subscriptions and single tickets for the 80th year are available now.

@coronadoplayhouse • CPH Facebook • Coronado Playhouse Website





