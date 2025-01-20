Get Skewered: Dark Comedy “Barbecue” Heats Things Up at the Coronado Playhouse

If you’re looking for a smart, edgy, and funny play that takes on issues like addiction, race, and authenticity, check out “Barbecue” at the Coronado Playhouse. The play runs through February 2 with shows Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase here.

The raw and unforgiving script serves up the good, the bad and the ugly as it takes on the story of an American family in crisis. But perhaps most importantly, “Barbecue” tackles the challenge of truth-telling in a superficial world that craves spectacle and entertainment above everything else.

The playful setting–a sunny, outdoor park on a weekend morning, ’90s boombox blaring and birds chirping–is a stark contrast to the profanity-fueled antics of family members as they prepare an intervention for their sibling Barbara, who is addicted to meth. Written by Tony-nominated playwright Robert O’Hara, the script flips the tables as it alternates between a white and Black cast, challenging audience expectations based on skin color.

Directed by Kimberly King, “Barbecue” is electric and off-the-rails in all the right ways. It’s thought-provoking, bold and memorable, and is sure to fuel some interesting conversations. But don’t bring your young kids, unless you want them to hear lots of F-bombs, “Gatdams” and a discussion on the merits of meth vs. crack. Even as an adult, parts of this play were tough to stomach. But believe me, it was worth it.





