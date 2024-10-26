Coronado Playhouse: Coronado Community Theater’s 2024 Finale & 80th Season

Coronado Community Theater, best known as Coronado Playhouse (CPH), is wrapping up their 79th season with a bang. Leaving no stone unturned, there is a performance for everyone. Come in for the immersive, spooky experience of “Sweeney Todd;” bring the whole family for the traditional “Holiday Cabaret;” take a break from your ACOTAR books and enjoy the “Naughty Holiday Cabaret” – one night only! Wherever your interest lay, CPH is serving is up this holiday season.

CPH Board President, Marc Caro-Willcox

Marc Caro-Willcox, President of CPH Board of Directors, shares how he got his start at Coronado Community Theater. “My husband and I had moved back into town after being in San Francisco for a couple of years. I was teaching dance up there and we moved back in 2015. In 2016, Desha Crownover, a director who I had worked with in my teen years at San Diego Junior Theatre, called me. She said, ‘I need an actor for a show and I heard you’re back in town. Come on over to Coronado.’”

The experience of performing back in San Diego was exciting for Marc as he recognized many of the cast members from his early Junior Theater days. He laughs, “We’re all adults now, being directed by our director back then. It was a really magical experience.”

After three years performing at the Coronado Playhouse, Marc joined the board. He talks about his decision, “I have always been passionate about theater. I’ve been performing since I was seven years old. I got into choreography and being on the backside of the table when I was around 20 years old. The next step in what I thought I wanted was to get into the administrative side of theater.”

He half jokes, “I’m getting older and not in my dancing prime anymore. I’m thinking ‘what are other ways I can help?’ The shows they were performing were really engaging. Everybody who was on the board at the time was so nice and really cared so much about the theater. They welcomed me in and I really wanted to be a part of that community.”

Inside the Coronado Playhouse

Reviewing the rich history of the Coronado Playhouse, what’s really interesting is the constant change and resilience the Playhouse has experienced in its nearly 80 years. Marc’s time at CPH has followed this theme as well. He shares, “There have been so many societal elements happening in the past decade. I would say that from the theater as a whole, all the way from Broadway to these local community theaters, all over the world. Diversity, inclusion, and consent, are practices that we know as Coronado Playhouse we want to implement in our space. To keep it a thriving community of performers and designers who feel safe coming to work and being in a place where they are accepted. I think that’s something that Coronado Playhouse has really embraced.”

Building a Legacy at Coronado Community Theater

In addition to the environment CPH fosters, Marc is proud of the legacy CPH has built. “I love that so many of my colleagues have worked at the Coronado Playhouse over decades and decades and decades. I act in professional theater in San Diego as well and I talk to people 40 years my senior who say, ‘30 years ago, I was in the Coronado Playhouse – in this show when they were still in a tent.’ Coronado Playhouse itself is a launching pad for up and coming artists. We are doing truly great work. We like to think of ourselves as the most professional community theater in San Diego. We’re fostering all these new generations of artists to be the best versions of themselves.”

As far as the space the Playhouse has fought for all these years, Marc calls it, “One of the best spaces as far as the community theaters go. We have a full stage, full lighting, full sound system. Our tables are set up in a cabaret setting which makes it feel super inviting. We’re one of the few that have a cash bar outside the theater. You’re always having a good time at Coronado. You can come here and expect to laugh, to cry, and have a really really well-produced show.”

Gearing up for the 80th Season at Coronado Playhouse

In August, Coronado Playhouse announced their 80th Season. They will be featuring a diverse assortment of main shows, including a FREE classic production, big musicals, new and exciting plays, theatre for young audiences, and special events throughout the year.

Marking this milestone is something the board took very seriously. Marc explains, “We did something a little different for the 80th season. Normally, we have folks come to us saying ‘I want to do this show’ or ‘this is how I will direct this’ or ‘this is what I’m bringing on.’ But for the 80th season, we really wanted to bring it home. We curated a season as the board of directors based on what we hear our audiences want to see. Most of the directors next season are board members or former board members. This season we really wanted to show a new progressive side of Coronado Playhouse and how we want the next 80 years to go and grow.”

Performances to Wrap Up the 2024 Season

Currently running is Sweeney Todd, through November 3, 2024. Marc talks about what you can expect from the crazy original story to the Coronado Community Theater adaptation. “We have a new director, Leah Osterman, and she moved here from Baltimore. She pitched us this show in 2023 and her idea for it was an immersive experience for the audience. When you come see the show you will have actors amongst you in the house. There’s a platform in the middle of the house along with our stage area. It’s a really haunting retelling of this story, which is already kind of crazy to begin.”

Annual Holiday Cabaret with a Naughty & Nice Twist: December 13 – 15, 2024

“The (Nice) Holiday Cabaret” is an annual holiday sing along. In what has become a holiday tradition at Coronado Playhouse, they bring together some of their CPH alums and present a feel-good, must-see, just in time for the holidays show. Bring the entire family and celebrate the season with CPH, Dec. 13-15

Marc shares, “We’ve always done a very family friendly, three-day holiday cabaret. Come and sing with us, wear your ugly sweaters. We’ve been getting some feedback that wouldn’t it be fun to have a late night show? Where we don’t just sing Jingle Bells. We pull some Saturday Night Live iconic components. We were all onboard. So yes, we do have three nice cabarets for the whole family- that’s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Then Sunday night at 9:30PM, we will have a second show. “The Naughty Holiday Cabaret,” you can come in, grab a drink and sing along to some more adult holiday music.”

Season subscriptions for the 80th year are available now. Single show tickets will be available on November 11.

@coronadoplayhouse • CPH Facebook • Coronado Playhouse Website





