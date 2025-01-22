The Monarch Soul: Mindfulness & Classes for All Ages

On 10th Street, behind the blue door with flying monarch butterflies painted on it, you’ll find The Monarch Soul, a mindfulness community created by local Stephanie Clegg.

“We were all confronted with such a different way of life that I started going inward,” explains Stephanie about how the idea fluttered to life during COVID. “I started doing meditation more and finding some light in all the craziness that was happening. I started going to a place called Miraval Arizona and it’s a spiritual wellness hotel. They had all these classes, and I fell in love with the idea of spiritual wellness and meditation. Using creative ways to still your mind and kind of get in touch with who you really are.”

A Home for The Monarch Soul

After nurturing the idea and building the concept for a few years, The Monarch Soul found its home at 1123 10th street in April 2024. Stephanie had been holding classes at local studios around San Diego before she moved into the space.

Stephanie identified what was needed in the community spanning multiple age ranges. “I was always looking for more things to do with my own kids. For a time, I used to do parent and kids classes together. There are some mommy and me classes, but then there’s nothing after that. I wanted time for bonding as a family.”

At The Monarch Soul, there is a mix of children and adult mindfulness classes. She explains, “We have about two adult classes a month and then we have weekly children’s classes. Most of the kids’ classes are mindfulness and art. I really believe that when you’re creating, it allows you to process feelings and emotions. It’s not art therapy clinically, but I look at it as that. We do a lot of positive affirmations and talk about self-image and gratitude. I focus the classes around those kinds of topics. I think kids are struggling at times with their emotions and all this craziness in the world. The art helps with the process. It’s mindfulness plus art.”

For the children’s classes there are options to either drop off your child for the class or join them for the experience.

Monarch Preschool

The Monarch Soul is currently piloting a preschool program. Stephanie wants to understand what a good student ratio is by recognizing the needs and energy of younger children. The class is currently on Mondays, but she is interested in growing and expanding the program based on what she learns during the piloting period.

Monarch Kids

For elementary school aged children, kindergarten through 5th grade, there are multiple classes available. “It’s so nice to see the kids in their state of creativity and the things that they say. We always make a wish, and I believe in the power of manifestation. I really want the kids to know that if they really believe in something, they can keep focusing on it and it will come true! It gives them that sense of hope and love.”

Examples of upcoming classes include Kids Mindfulness & Art, sensory slime, charm bracelets, and Lunar New Year. Stephanie says, “The kids’ classes have definitely evolved. I think it’s so important that we teach affirmation, positivity and gratitude. Being able to create their own life and view the world as a very positive place.”

Monarch Tween

For older kids, Stephanie highlights the Tween Program. “We break it off so that they have more advanced things to do and talk about. But also, it’s wonderful to have all ages because they learn from each other.” An upcoming tween class is Magical Soap Bars which is geared towards older students with longer meditation and more challenging crafts.

The Monarch Soul Adult Class

Stephanie’s reasoning for adult classes rings true. She observes, “We always neglect ourselves. The kids classes sell out all the time, which I’m so grateful for, but we often forget about ourselves. We have our own needs as parents and as caregivers and adults. Sometimes we forget about that. We’re always giving, giving, giving and it’s nice to come and receive.”

Floral Meditation and Tea Time: Saturday, January 25

An upcoming adult class that Stephanie is excited about is the Floral Meditation and Tea. She shares, “I would love for more adults to come. It’s a gift to yourself and sometimes we need to slow down and not feel guilty about it. I am donating some of the proceeds to the Coronado Floral Association. I was on the board for two years and I want to give back. It was such a big part of my community building in Coronado when I first moved here, and I love the Flower Show.”

The event description states: Mandala means ‘Circle’ in Sanskrit language. In this workshop, our guide Ari will take us into a floral meditation to connect with our inner selves and guide us through the creative process of creating a mandala with flowers, leaves and crystals. We will close the ceremony by undoing our work and a cleansing ceremony. This workshop is an hour and a half and is sure to leave you feeling grounded to nature and connected to your desires.

Stephanie walks through what this looks like and the reasoning. “Flowers are healing in their own sense, but we take apart the petals and then you create a picture with it through the guided meditation. You’re creating a piece of art with all these flowers, and it is your own vision. At the end, we wipe it clean which is the process of attachment. We’re releasing those thoughts of negativity or things that hold us back. We’re creating and letting go.”

Growing and Evolving

Over the past nine months in her own space, Stephanie shares, “I’m very proud of the community coming together and being open minded. That’s been wonderful. It’s been so fulfilling and just to be in Coronado! I live here and it’s really special to have the space here. I’m very grateful.”

1123 10th street · @TheMonarchSoul





