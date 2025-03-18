The Coronado Job Fair Returns – Part-time, Full-time, Flexible Schedules

Tuesday, March 18, 2025
From 10am to 2pm on April 10, Coronado's largest employers will be on hand to share openings, answer questions and accept applications.

Discover Coronado is excited to once again host a free community job fair. The event will be held on Thursday, April 10, from 10 am to 2 pm in the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room. Those looking for work in Coronado – whether part-time or full-time – will find a wide range of local employers in industries including hospitality, healthcare, retail sales and customer service. Job recruiters and human resource managers will be on hand from the Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, Glorietta Bay Inn, Coronado Island Marriott Resort, Clayton’s Restaurants, Fox Restaurant Concepts, Blue Bridge Hospitality, Ferry Landing, Miguel’s and Brigantine, the city, and many more of the city’s largest employers, offering flexible schedules and competitive pay.

Last year’s inaugural job fair was a huge success, with over 200 Coronado residents attending to explore and apply for 350 local job openings. The event attracted a diverse crowd, from students and adults looking to make money, to retirees and seniors wanting to get involved and stay active. Whether you want a new job, a side gig, want to hone new skills, or build upon previous work experience, you’ll find that there are many opportunities available on the island.

 

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

