Saturday, April 20, 2024
BusinessCommunity News

Coronado Job Fairs Offer Opportunities for Those Seeking Work Locally

3 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Job seekers attended the first annual Coronado Job Fair in the Coronado Library Winn Room April 18th. One candidate stopped by The Henry and Blanco booth to see what positions they were hiring for.

Discover Coronado hosted two job fairs in Coronado on April 17 and 18 to provide opportunities for community members to connect with local businesses that are hiring. The first job fair was held at Coronado High School during the lunch period on April 17 and included the four resorts that contribute to Discover Coronado: Hotel del Coronado, Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, Loews Coronado Bay Resort and Glorietta Bay Inn. This marks the third year for the high school event and 76 students were introduced to the hospitality industry and jobs that are available at local resorts. Thursday’s larger Job Fair was held at the Coronado Library Winn Room from 10 am to 2 pm and was comprised of over a dozen local businesses, including the resorts.

Flyer for the third annual Coronado Job Fair at Coronado High School

Todd Little, Executive Director of Discover Coronado, said, “We added the Coronado Job Fair at the Winn Room to help residents find better jobs, flexible hours and earn extra income during these inflationary times.” Todd estimated that over 200 people, of all ages, attended the job fair and believes that inflation was a key motivator for those in attendance. “We were both surprised and pleased with the huge turnout. There was a steady flow of job applicants during the event and the local businesses were thrilled with the number of quality candidates they have,” Todd said.

Businesses included the City of Coronado and Coronado Recreation, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Clayton’s, The Henry and Blanco, local resorts, Vons, Smart and Final, Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and the Chamber of Commerce.

The City of Coronado table provided information for potential job seekers.

The City of Coronado was focusing on temporary seasonal hires, but shared that they would be opening some full time positions in a few weeks. The majority of the businesses had QR codes to take interested parties to their online application website and make it easy to apply for jobs.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was on site representing smaller businesses that couldn’t be at the Job Fair.

The Chamber of Commerce manned a table that was primarily focused on providing job seekers with information on the many local small businesses in Coronado that weren’t physically present at the job fair. They had a sign up sheet for interested candidates to be added to their online database that has a digest of smaller businesses and their openings. The chamber also used this opportunity to market for the one position the chamber itself is hiring for, a part time Membership Coordinator. Little shared, “We’re so happy the Coronado Chamber of Commerce could represent so many small businesses who would have needed to close their stores to attend the fair.”

Michael Obeso talks with the representative from Clayton’s Coronado about potential job openings.

Michael Obeso, Coronado High School Class of 2021, was at the job fair looking for new opportunities. “Right now I live in the Coronado area with my parents, I went to high school here, I’ve worked here and I’ve always loved this general area,” said Michael. “I was planning to go door to door with my application throughout Coronado, but when I read about this Job Fair in the local paper I thought it would be a great opportunity to check them all out in one location.”

The Hotel Del made appearances at both the High School Job Fair and the Winn Room event.

Little added, “The staff at the Coronado Public Library were exceptionally helpful and we found the Winn Room to be the perfect setting.” For those unable to attend the job fair but interested in job opportunities, Little provided this link to a list of open positions at the Coronado resorts.

 



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

A Day Trip to the Coral Tree Tea House – May 10

Community News

Green Ribbons for Earth-Friendly Home Fronts

Community News

May is Mental Wellness Month – Find Related Events

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado May Mental Wellness Fair – May 1

Community News

Attend a Library Winn Room Renovations Subcommittee Meeting – Apr. 24

Community News

Unleashing Musical Brilliance: Coronado Arts Academy and CoSA Foundation Forge Partnership for Summer Music Camps

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Safe Harbor Coronado Hires Missy Robertson for New Development Director Position

Community News

Coronado Students Rally to Stop the Sewage Polluting the Ocean

Military

Navy CMV-22 Ospreys Resume Flight Operations After Three-Month Grounding and Investigation

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Navy Chaplain, Father Luke Dundon

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces Inaugural Screenwriting Competition

Education

Celebrating Local Young Women in STEM on International Women’s Day

More Local News

CUSD Teachers of the Year Recognized; New School Calendar Approved and More Layoffs

Education

In A Compromise, City Council Scales Back New Restrictions on Beach Fires

City of Coronado

Polluted Tijuana River Named Nation’s 9th Most Endangered

News

Coronado Resident’s Matching Donations Will Make a Critical Difference for Magnolia Project

Community News

ClassPass in Coronado – Flexibility and Multiple Options to Improve Your Health

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CUSD Teachers of the Year Recognized; New School Calendar Approved and...