Free Class on Stroke: Golden Hour, How to Respond Quickly to a Stroke – May 8

On Wednesday, May 8, from 6 to 7:30 pm, Sharp Coronado Hospital will hold a free stroke class called Golden Hour: How to Respond Quickly to a Stroke. The class will be held in the Nautilus Room of the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way.

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and the primary cause of serious, long-term adult disability in the U.S. The first step to treating stroke is to quickly recognize the signs and symptoms, and immediately call 911 to receive emergency medical care. In this class you’ll learn what to look for and how to help in an emergency.

Dr. Gregory Apel, a board-certified emergency medicine doctor, will lead a discussion and Q&A session that covers:

The different types of stroke

Common warning signs

When to seek emergency care

RESERVATIONS: Space is limited so please reserve your spot. Call 1-800-827-4277 or register here.






