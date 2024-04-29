Monday, April 29, 2024
Community News

Free Class on Stroke: Golden Hour, How to Respond Quickly to a Stroke – May 8

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

On Wednesday, May 8, from 6 to 7:30 pm, Sharp Coronado Hospital will hold a free stroke class called Golden Hour: How to Respond Quickly to a Stroke. The class will be held in the Nautilus Room of the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way.

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and the primary cause of serious, long-term adult disability in the U.S. The first step to treating stroke is to quickly recognize the signs and symptoms, and immediately call 911 to receive emergency medical care. In this class you’ll learn what to look for and how to help in an emergency.

Dr. Gregory Apel, a board-certified emergency medicine doctor, will lead a discussion and Q&A session that covers:

  • The different types of stroke
  • Common warning signs
  • When to seek emergency care

RESERVATIONS: Space is limited so please reserve your spot. Call 1-800-827-4277 or register here.

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Apr. 18-24, 2024

Community News

Get A Fresh View of Contemporary Art – May 17

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Affordable Condos in Coronado in 1996 (video)

Community News

102nd Annual Coronado Flower Show Blooms with Tradition and Glee

Community News

CCYC Nautical Swap Meet & Open House – May 11

Community News

Coronado Flower Show 1922 Club: Underwater Playground Delights Guests at Ocean Electric

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Stage

Coronado Playhouse Presents “Tuck Everlasting: The Musical” – Apr. 26-May 19

Obituaries

Dorothy Stewart (1928-2024)

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Affordable Condos in Coronado in 1996 (video)

Education

Coronado High School Band Program Receives Unanimous Superior Rating at CMEA Festival

Dining

Mother’s Day at Loews Coronado Bay – May 12

Community News

CCYC Nautical Swap Meet & Open House – May 11

More Local News

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

History

Support The Enlisted Project Announces Expansion at Coronado Event

Military

Busy Week for Coronado Track and Field Team Racking Up Wins

Sports

Memorial Honoring Fallen SEALs Highlights Integrity, Courage and Selflessness

Military

CUSD Teachers of the Year Recognized; New School Calendar Approved and More Layoffs

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

2024 KMAC Annual Regatta at Glorietta Bay