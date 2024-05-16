CHS Senior Athletes Honored by Rotarians

The Rotary Club of Coronado honored top senior athletes from Coronado High School on Wednesday afternoon. CHS Athletic Director Aaron Brooks shared an overview of each extraordinary athlete’s performances, memorable experiences, and plans for next year. Themes of friendship and love of team cut across the students’ reflections.

The seniors honored were Lindsey Balsley, Graham Bower, Harper Gilbert, Ines Izuzquiza, Megan Ledgerwood, Luke Machin, Max Murray, Susanna Pate, Chance Petit, Nicholas Redding, Rafael Roos, Bella Villarin, Liam Weaver, and Emily Wygal. See the next section for the comments shared by Brooks. The athletes are shared in alphabetical order.

Lindsey Balsley

Lindsey Balsley’s presence at Coronado High School was felt across various sports: soccer, volleyball, football, and track and field. As a standout track-and-field athlete, she consistently demonstrated her prowess, earning VP Honors for three consecutive years while making all league this year in hurdles, long jump, and the 4×100 meter relay. Her leadership qualities were evident on the soccer pitch, where she wore the captain’s armband and led her team to numerous victories, including the first Division 1 Playoff victory in nearly a decade. She was a defensive powerhouse, known for her exceptional long throw-in technique that served as a game-changing asset at any moment. Among her her many accolades, Lindsey’s most cherished moments were the bonds forged with teammates and the camaraderie that transformed teammates into lifelong friends. Lindsay is still deciding which school she will attend next year, and does want to continue playing soccer and/or track. After college, Lindsey would like to be an orthodontist or a physical therapist.

Graham Bower

Graham Bower’s tenure on Coronado High School football team has been marked by consistent performance and leadership both on and off the field. Over his high school career, Graham has excelled on both sides of the ball by playing quarterback, running back as well as middle linebacker and safety. Graham has multiple all-league offensive player, a defensive player all league, back-to-back MVP Awards, and league champion. Graham’s most cherished memory is defeating Mar Vista in the Battle of the Strand. Graham shared, “It was great to play with my team, but even better playing for someone greater than us, and keeping the Tauffassau trophy at home here at CHS.” Through his journey in high school athletics, Graham learned the importance of building strong, trusting relationships and relying on his teammates. Next year Graham plans to attend Auburn University, where he will walk on for the club rugby team while majoring in sports production journalism, with aspirations of a career in videography and sports broadcasting. [Editor’s Note: As a student intern for over a year, Graham has been as asset to The Coronado Times covering local high school games and matches as he pursued his passion of sports journalism. Wishing future success to Graham!]

Harper Gilbert

Harper Gilbert is the epitome of athletic excellence at Coronado High School, as she excelled in both water polo and swimming. Harper has altered the landscape at BBMAC with a string of accolades including back-to-back-to-back D1 Championships, All-league awards, All-CIF Team Awards, Sportsmanship Award, and recognition as an Academic All-American for three years. Yet, it’s the moments beyond victories and titles that define her legacy – the camaraderie forged over early-morning practices and shared triumphs, the bond with teammates sealed over post-game donuts and hard-fought victories. Harper’s most important takeaway is the value and importance of a team. Everyone comes from a different experience level, background, and competitiveness but learning to work together to have a common goal as a team is very special. Harper will continue playing water polo next year at UC Davis and plans to major in Political Science. She wants to be a lawyer and get involved with politics. **Watch out Mr. Bailey and Mr. Tanaka as we could see Harper Gilbert running for mayor in our future.

Ines lzuzquiza

Ines lzuzquiza’s presence on Coronado High School’s golf team has been characterized by her consistent performance, leadership, and relentless pursuit of excellence, earning her spots on the first team in her junior and senior years. Leading her team to victory in the Western League Championship this season has cemented her legacy as a true champion. Yet, beyond the trophies and accolades, lnes’ most memorable moments were those shared with her teammates, particularly on Senior Night, where bonds of friendship were celebrated and cherished. High School sports have taught Ines how to be a leader as well as how to turn new teammates into family. As she embarks on a gap year before pursuing higher education, Ines sets her sights on a future in investment banking or private equity, poised to conquer new challenges with the same tenacity that defined her high school athletic career.

Megan Ledgerwood

Megan Ledgerwood’s journey through high school athletics as a water polo player and swimmer has been nothing short of remarkable. To start, she has back-to-back-to-back CIF D1 water polo championships. On that trophy case, she also has an MVP award, All-Star Game selection, San Diego City Conference All-Academic team, and All-League awards. Despite the glory of winning titles, Megan’s most treasured memory stems from the bonds forged with her teammates. From her sophomore year, where she found guidance in her senior teammates, to her own senior year, where she hoped to pass on that same support and sisterhood to younger players. Through sports, she discovered her own self-confidence, transforming from a player afraid to make a mistake to a fearless competitor. Megan’s journey continues as she prepares to play D1 Water Polo at San Jose State while studying Kinesiology, paving the way for a future career as a physical therapist. Megan would also like to give back to women’s sports by coaching high school or club.

Luke Machin

A force to be reckoned with in both the pool and on the diamond, Luke Machin’s high school athletic career at Coronado High School was nothing short of exceptional. As captain of the water polo team for two consecutive years, Luke led his teammates to CIF Division 1 glory, showcasing not only his skill but his remarkable leadership qualities. His prowess extended to the baseball diamond with his dedication and passion for the game. Awards and accolades adorned his journey, from winning the Brian Bent Award to earning spots on the All-League, All-Academic teams, ISF Award, and even a congressional Nomination from Scott Peters. Beyond the trophies and victories, Luke’s fondest memories stem from the bonds formed with his teammates, especially when he was a freshman and upperclassman included him with the team. Luke will continue to play water polo next year at the United States Air Force Academy and is hoping to walk on for baseball. When he graduates, Luke would like to fly planes for the military.

Max Murray

At Coronado High School, Max Murray has made an enduring impact on the baseball field, characterized by resilience and fortitude. His varsity tenure boasts numerous accolades, from All-League recognition to a perfect game as well as being counted among California’s top recruits. However, Max’s true story lies beyond the accolades, reflecting a journey of perseverance and hard work. Max’s most memorable moment was pitching against Point Loma his freshman year and winning. He has served as a catalyst for his teammates, exemplifying the essence of determination and dedication. Next year, Max is playing baseball at UC Berkeley and plans to study economics. He would like to have a career in investment banking or international business.

Susanna Pate

Susanna‘s presence in Coronado High School sports scene is defined by versatility, leadership, and friendship, whether on the softball field, cheerleading sideline, or basketball court, her commitment to excellence is undeniable, earning her multiple MVP titles, league championships, scholar-athlete, team captain, offensive player of the year awards, and all-League honors. Yet, Susanna’s most memorable moments come from sharing senior night experiences with teammates and friends. She will always remember how each session started as a team and ended as a family. Next year Susanna will be continuing her softball playing career while attending Cornell University. She plans to major in biology, while on the pre-med track, in hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Chance Petit

Chance has been a cornerstone of Coronado High School’s baseball team as a 4-year varsity player. He is one of the most consistent hitters, a versatile player who can play 3rd base, 2nd base, and pitches, is a 3-time all-league first team, and is a true 5-tool player. Earlier this year, Chance hit a ball to right field into that Famous Strand Wind that we all know can be very strong and it was a laser no-doubter home run. While his contributions on the field are notable, the most important aspect that Chance learned from high school sports is the value of camaraderie and creating a family atmosphere on teams. Chance is still deciding on next year but plans to play baseball and would like to major in international business.

Nicholas Redding

Nicholas’ beach volleyball, and, more accurately, his indoor volleyball career at Coronado High School speaks volumes boasting notable achievements such as leading his team to a league victory. (CHS has not accomplished this in seven years) and CIF finals. This is only the second time in school history that our boys’ volleyball team made it that far. His talent and work ethic earned him the coveted titles of Best Offensive Player, All-League, and is the first player from CHS to play men’s volleyball in college in over a decade. The most memorable takeaway from high school sports is connecting with teammates and learning life lessons. Nick will continue his playing career next year at Lynchburg and plans to major in psychology, with hopes of being a clinical psychologist.

Rafael Roos

At Coronado High School, Rafael shines as a top athlete in cross country and track. His accolades include being a league champion in both the 4 x 800 meter relay in 2023, the 4 x 400 meter relay in 2024, and Cross Country League Champion. However, Raphael’s journey isn’t just about titles. It’s about the friendships forged on the track and trails. As a freshman, he valued the sense of team and camaraderie with his peers, which shaped the way he chose to lead when selected as captain a couple years later. The friendships Raphael formed are the most significant aspect of his high school sports experience. Looking ahead, he plans to take a gap year in Europe before attending university. Raphael intends to continue running and has already signed up for a half-marathon in Amsterdam. Undecided about his career path, Rafael is considering computer science, aiming to surround himself with like-minded individuals who share his passion for making a positive impact.

Bella Villarin

Golfing maestro Bella Villarin has left an incredible mark on the greens of Coronado High School, and decided to take her skills to the pool for her senior year. She has played years of golf and one year of swim. As a three-year golf captain, Bella’s accolades include first-team all-league honors, tournament victory at the city match tournament, along with 2 runner-up finishes, ISF award winner, Mission Fed All-Academic team, Union Tribune Athlete of the week, Fall student female athlete of Coronado High School, and even qualified for a seniors tournament at Pebble Beach and Spyglass. Yet, Bella’s journey transcends more than mere statistics, as her most treasured moments lie in the friendships forged with teammates over post-match meals and rounds played on San Diego’s finest courses. Through sports, Bella discovered the power of friendship and mentorship, shaping her into not just a skilled player, but a compassionate leader. Next year Bella plans to attend Georgetown University, and has shown an interest in international business, political economy, science and technology, and international affairs. Bella is very excited to explore DC and would like to study abroad at some stage of college. [Editor’s Note: As a student intern for The Coronado Times since the fall of 2020, Bella has covered teen life during a pandemic, multiple sports, movie reviews, and the weekly crime report, totaling almost 350 published pieces – all of which were done with dedication and diligence. Best of luck to Bella!]

Liam Weaver

Liam Weaver, the premier athlete at Coronado High School has made a significant impact on the golf course throughout his high school career with accolades including first team, all league honors and back-to-back San Diego City League Individual finalist, Saints Individual Tournament Champion, and as of Monday, Liam won CIF this year. Congratulations! Beyond the awards. Liam’s most memorable moments in high school athletics were the opportunities to travel with his team and compete in golf tournaments across San Diego. High school sports has taught Liam that the most important part is succeeding as a team, and everyone having a good time. As he prepares for the future, Liam plans to continue his golf career at the collegiate level (still undecided), with the end goal of becoming a professional golfer.

Emily Wygal

Coronado High School’s top athlete, Emily Wygal, made her mark in both indoor and beach volleyball, earning numerous accolades throughout her high school career with All-League awards, All County Award, MVP on both Indoor/Beach as well as ISF awards from both beach and indoor. Emily’s dedication and talent were undeniable. Her most memorable moment was reflecting on her growth as a player and teammate. Emily shared, “As a freshman, I was quiet, strictly a middle hitter, and had to wear a mask because of covid. Fast forward to senior year being maskless and I was communicating with my teammates, cheering them on, feeling comfortable with positive calm energy and I was also playing outside hitter and middle.” The most important thing Emily learned from playing sports in high school was an appreciation for failure. “Any game lost or missed hit, taught me resilience and perseverance,” Wygal shared. Next year, Emily will attend the University of Texas in Austin to study statistics and data science to use math to advance investigative work. “I plan to continue playing volleyball at a club or intramural level,” she shared.





