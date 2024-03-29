Friday, March 29, 2024
Community NewsPeople

Coronado Students Rally to Stop the Sewage Polluting the Ocean

5 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Students from CHS, along with elected officials and concerned community members, participated in a peaceful ‘Stop the Sewage’ protest on Central Beach, Coronado, March 28.

Coronado High School students from the Stop the Sewage Club, Emerald Keepers Club, and Junior Optimist Club planned and executed a Stop the Sewage Protest at Central Beach in Coronado, on the afternoon of Thursday, March 28. With an impressive group of speakers including the mayor of Imperial Beach, multiple Coronado and Imperial Beach city council members, a representative from Congressman Scott Peters’ office, the president of the school board and a number of passionate high school students, the program was both informative and inspiring. Building on the momentum of the 156 million dollars allocated in the most recent budget, the speakers encouraged everyone to continue to advocate for action, fundraising and support to Stop the Sewage.

Coronado beaches have been closed consistently over the past few years because of sewage contamination.

While planning the protest, CHS Stop the Sewage club relied on the guidance of Laura Wilkinson Sinton from stopthesewage.org. Laura shared, “The kids have done a really good job, we’ve been trying to teach them that this is how it works, to hold a peaceful assembly to petition the government for change.”

Screenshot from stopthesewage.org

Eva Vinegrad, co-founder of the Stop the Sewage Club, kicked off the event, thanking everyone for coming to support their efforts. She introduced Rebecca King of the Christ Church Peace and Justice Committee who gave the invocation. King shared that she borrowed a prayer from Native American, Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiian liturgies and the prayer appropriately concluded with the statement: “The water that God called into being is at the heart of all that lives, mindful of the many ways that water affects our lives, let us pray for our waters, our oceans and for the life they sustain.”

Rebecca King and members of Stopthesewage.org hold signs at the protest.

Danny Vinegrad, president and co-founder of the CHS Stop the Sewage club, said “Our beaches have been plagued by sewage… over 100 billion gallons of sewage have spewed into our oceans; as an avid surfer it is extremely disheartening, but it also affects authorities, Navy SEALS, tourists, local residents and marine life. Recently Congress has given the green light for 156 million dollars to be put toward this issue. We are all extremely grateful for this. We want to thank Congressman Peters for all his efforts on this issue. This is a step in the right direction, but we need more funding to solve this problem. We also need President Biden to declare a state of emergency, to expedite the construction process. We need this to take months, not years. We are the voters of the future and take note, we will vote for our values of ocean safety.”

Cesar Solis of Congressman Peters’ office addresses the crowd after being introduced by Danny Vinegrad (right)

Cesar Solis, The Director of Constituent Services for Congressman Scott Peters, read a statement from the Congressman who was unable to attend the event: “Please know how impressed I am to see young people engaged in addressing this problem. The cross border sewage crisis is far reaching, it impacts the environment, public health, tourism, the military, national security and your quality of life…. advocacy by young people is so vital because you are the ones that will have to live with the consequences of the decisions lawmakers make today. Keep at it and I promise I will too.”

In between each speaker, a Coronado High School student gave passionate pleas to support the efforts to clean up the ocean, not only from the sewage but also from single use plastics as well. They also led chants asking to stop the sewage and get more funding.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre addresses the crowd.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre shared that the beaches in Imperial Beach have been closed for over 820 consecutive days and she thanked the students and protestors for continuing the movement that is finally starting to gain traction and secure government funding. She talked about Mexico’s investment to replace their treatment plant that currently discharges 40 million gallons of raw sewage every day into the ocean. She shared that she is cautiously optimistic that by next summer (2025) the beaches may reopen after the work gets done.

CUSD School Board President Alexia Palacios Peters said, “I am so proud of our students for everything they are doing because this issue affects them, their learning, their development, their ability to use our resources here. The schools are a mere six blocks from the beaches and the toxic mist is going into our schools. I encourage you all to continue to support our students.”

City council members Mike Donovan, John Duncan, Casey Tanaka and Carrie Downey, as well as Emerald Keepers President Amy Steward all spoke, expressing how extremely impressed they were by the students, sharing their concerns about this issue and their commitment to continue the fight.

Amy Steward rallied the kids to support not only the Stop the Sewage efforts but to eliminate single use plastics that are polluting our oceans.

This protest was focused on the sewage contamination, but Steward brought up another challenge facing our oceans, plastics. Amy said “I want to thank the students, you all are awesome, your voices matter, this is your beach and this is your community. What we are doing here [for the stop the sewage program] is advocating, but there is something we can do about a problem in Coronado that is huge, and that has to do with plastics. Our oceans are choking in plastics and Coronado is the only beach community from IB to Oceanside without a plastic reduction ordinance. So I urge all of you to use your voices to make this heard and make changes today. Thank you city council for your consideration. Way to go students!”

Earlier this week, Mayor Richard Bailey shared an update and history of the issue on his social media sites and as a letter to the editor: “Good News! Congress has passed $156M in additional funding to expand the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant. This latest update is the culmination of a bipartisan, regional effort over the past seven years led by Coronado and Imperial Beach to raise awareness of this issue to our federal representatives, identify a solution, and secure the necessary funding.” [to read his full statement, click here]

For more information and ways to support this effort, visit stopthesewage.org.

SDBeachInfo.com



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Paddling Tour of Glorietta Bay – Apr. 15 & May 13

People

Selena Herrera’s Basketball Journey from Sandals to Second Team All-League

People

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Donates $15,000 to Local KMAC Foundation

People

Coronado Sixth Grader Micah Ducharme Unleashes Creativity in First Book

Community News

County Launches Website Focused on South Bay Gastrointestinal Illnesses

People

The Jolly Roger Fundraising Shirt – URT Clothing

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Celebrating Local Young Women in STEM on International Women’s Day

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Legends: Retired SEAL Moki Martin

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Vice Adm. Dan Cheever

Military

Local Authors Explore Impact of AI in “Algorithms of Armageddon” – To Be Released March 12

Military

USS Carl Vinson Returns from Deployment

Education

Two Coronado High Students are Semifinalists for FTC Robotics Dean’s List Award

More Local News

Coronado Sixth Grader Micah Ducharme Unleashes Creativity in First Book

People

Free, Door-to-Door Electric Shuttle to Launch in June

City of Coronado

Coronado Sailors Deploying to Gaza to Provide Humanitarian Aid

Military

Navy CMV-22 Ospreys Resume Flight Operations After Three-Month Grounding and Investigation

Military

Federal Budget Includes $156 Million in Funding for Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Paddling Tour of Glorietta Bay – Apr. 15 & May 13