Friday, April 26, 2024
Military

Support The Enlisted Project Announces Expansion at Coronado Event

4 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld

Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) held an informational event in Coronado on April 23 to announce plans for its Capacity Building Campaign that will help fund expansion of their Emergency Financial Assistance (EFA) program for enlisted military members. One of a number of small social events, this gathering offered STEP staff the opportunity to share their story and present interested community members a pathway to join the cause through financial support, mission growth and various other means. Attendees included local representatives from the Coronado Chapter of the Navy League, two City Council Members, a number of retired military, local STEP board members and others interested in hearing about ways to support military families in need.

CEO and co-founder of STEP, Tony Teravainen, shares his story and the purpose behind STEP.

STEP was founded in 2012 to assist military families in crisis. CEO and Co-Founder Tony Teravainen, a former Navy submariner who spent 18 years in the civilian workforce as a strategy planner and process improvement expert, spoke to the crowd, sharing his story and the mission of STEP. Teravainen recounted his experience of reconnecting with military families through a volunteer organization that provided food and supplies to families in need. He wanted to do more than just assist families with quick fixes of food and monetary assistance, and really change the lives of families by helping them become self-sufficient and make behavioral changes to build financial independence.

“STEP wants to tackle the hard problems head-on, we want to help people in crisis get through the immediate crisis, but also change their behavior and build skills to make this their last crisis,” said Teravainen. “We don’t want repeat customers, rather we want them to be inspired to change behaviors to help themselves. Our team of social workers are all certified financial counselors and all have a military background, understanding the challenges of military life. These social workers are experts in helping people change their behaviors and guide them on a path to financial stability through goal setting, debt reduction plans and budget building tools.” Teravainen shared that STEP has had great success in helping families make changes and shared that only 3% of the families served have had to come back for financial support.

According to their mission statement, STEP builds financial self-sufficiency among junior active duty enlisted members, recently discharged enlisted Veterans and their families facing financial crisis through counseling, education, and emergency grants. Teravainen shared that “STEP is now delivering Emergency Financial Assistance in SoCal and Washington State, along with 36 other states on a space available basis. Military families, Veterans groups, and military leadership are asking us to serve more families. To manage this expansion, STEP will need to expand its cadre of professional social workers, as well as the associated operations and administration required to support them. We will also need to build the funding pipeline, and find suitable office space, to be able to support this larger, and growing, agency. To do this, we are entering a Capacity Building Campaign.”

Funds raised through the campaign will be used to grow the social worker staffing as they expand the program across the United States. To meet demand, Teravainen said that STEP needs to double their staff over the next three years. What started as an operation run by four employees at launch is now at 20 employees.

With core values of building relationships and respect, honoring patriotism and service to country and delivering results with excellence, STEP has had a meaningful impact on thousands of military families. STEP has been recognized locally and nationally for its success — being named the Nonprofit of the Year in 2022 by the San Diego Business Journal and ranked #30 nationally among charities that support military, Veterans and their families.

John “JP” Farnum, Col. USMC (Ret) addresses the crowd.

Former F/A 18 pilot and Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, John Farnum, Col. USMC (ret), is a current member of STEP’s Board of Directors and gave compelling remarks during the event. Recently recognized as one of the Top 50 Nonprofit Board Leaders of Influence by San Diego Business Journal, Farnum is now the Chair of STEP’s capacity building campaign. He shared stories of his time in leadership in the Marine Corps and how important it is to make sure people are able to completely focus on their job.

“When service members are thinking about feeding their kids, or losing their home, or troubles at home, they can’t focus on their job and that is when accidents happen, and in the military that is when people die.” He joined the board because he wanted the opportunity to “help make strong, ready Marines and Sailors that can deploy and get the job done. At the end of the day that is what STEP does.”

At the conclusion of the event, details were provided on the campaign and how people can get involved. STEP’s goal is to raise $6.5M and they have successfully raised more than half of that money so far. One major donor, the Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation has offered to match donations up to one million dollars as STEP works to reach their goal. To learn more, visit the website for information on supporting their efforts.

STEP Warehouse distribution event. Photo courtesy of STEP.

There are a number of programs STEP manages to support service members in immediate need. Each month, STEP hosts a distribution event where essential items such as food, diapers, hygiene items and more are made available to military personnel, veterans, reservists, members of the National Guard, and their families. This month the inflation response warehouse distribution event was held at MCAS Miramar on Thursday, April 25. For future events visit TEAMSTEPUSA.org.

 

Impact stats pulled from STEP website April 23.



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Memorial Honoring Fallen SEALs Highlights Integrity, Courage and Selflessness

Military

New Air Boss Talks Naval Aviation With Rotary Club of Coronado

Military

Coronado Sailors Deploying to Gaza to Provide Humanitarian Aid

Military

Navy CMV-22 Ospreys Resume Flight Operations After Three-Month Grounding and Investigation

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Navy Chaplain, Father Luke Dundon

Military

The Navy SEAL Museum San Diego Set to Open in Late 2024 in Downtown San Diego

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Kristin Hannah’s “The Women” is a Powerful Story With Ties To Coronado

Military

New Air Boss Talks Naval Aviation With Rotary Club of Coronado

People

Safe Harbor Coronado Hires Missy Robertson for New Development Director Position

Community News

Coronado Students Rally to Stop the Sewage Polluting the Ocean

Military

Navy CMV-22 Ospreys Resume Flight Operations After Three-Month Grounding and Investigation

Military

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Navy Chaplain, Father Luke Dundon

More Local News

Busy Week for Coronado Track and Field Team Racking Up Wins

Sports

Memorial Honoring Fallen SEALs Highlights Integrity, Courage and Selflessness

Military

CUSD Teachers of the Year Recognized; New School Calendar Approved and More Layoffs

Education

In A Compromise, City Council Scales Back New Restrictions on Beach Fires

City of Coronado

Polluted Tijuana River Named Nation’s 9th Most Endangered

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Rita Wadleigh (1937-2024)